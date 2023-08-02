JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy hasn’t simply shown up in the franchise’s first AAABA Tournament appearance.
The Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff champion rolled through three wins to take Pool D and advanced into the elimination bracket in the 78th event.
Mainline Pharmacy (3-0) collected 13 hits, received solid pitching from two hurlers and played nearly error-free baseball in a 10-4 victory over Maryland State Crabfest (1-2) in front of 1,607 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“The last three nights have been a blast,” said Mainline Pharmacy center fielder Erik Rhodes, the Pitt- Johnstown product from Altoona who had three hits and three RBIs on Wednesday. “It just comes down to confidence, going up there, the guys help me out, telling what pitches are coming and just finding barrels.”
Rhodes and his teammates will try to continue the trend at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles (2-1), the runner-up in Pool C.
Maryland State (1-2) is eliminated.
Both Columbus TNT Knights and Buffalo LDC Edge also were 1-2 in Pool D. Columbus advanced on a tiebreaker and will face Pool C winner Altoona-1 Cumming Motors at noon at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
Thursday’s other games feature Pool A winner Brooklyn-2 Cougars against Pool B runner-up Johnstown-1 Martella’s Pharmacy at noon at Sargent’s Stadium the Point; and three-time defending champion New Orleans Boosters, the Pool B winner, against Pool A runner-up New Brunswick Matrix at noon at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School.
“Mentally, things probably stay the same,” said Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal, whose team has a .315 tournament batting average and 0.67 ERA entering Thursday. “We come out every day and say, ‘We’re going to beat this team.’
“Instead of thinking, ‘We might play tomorrow,’ it’s win or go home.
“The mentality is we’re going to come out and play to win, but the scenario changes.”
Maryland State took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first without a hit. Mainline Pharmacy answered with three in the bottom of the frame, three more runs in the second, and a pair in the third to make it 8-1.
Single runs in the fourth and fifth padded the lead, although Maryland State scored once in the fourth and two times in the fifth, when Harry Middlebrooks doubled. James Holladay had two of Crabfest’s six hits.
“Guys one through nine, we have trust in a lot of them to come up, work counts. If it’s base hits, drawing walks, just getting hits,” said Rhodes, who has eight hits and a .500 batting average over three days. “That’s just how it is.
“The pitchers came in and did their job. We’re hyped up for (Thursday), keep it going, keep the bats rolling.”
Shortstop Josh Ulery and designated hitter Karson Reff- ner each had two hits and two runs. Second baseman Alex Glumac had two hits and is batting .500 (5-for-10) in the tournament. Third baseman Lincoln Pack tripled and right fielder Griffin Madden doubled.
The offense bolstered another strong mound effort. Starter Jared Hoener, a right-hander from Pitt-Johnstown and Plum High School, tossed five innings for the win.
Reliever Andrew Root, a pick-up player from O, threw four scoreless innings. The St. Vincent College right-hander from Trinity High School only allowed one hit and two baserunners.
“I’m not a high-velocity guy,” Root said. “For me, it was all about just mixing speeds and making sure they are seeing something different on every pitch, and setting guys up.
“I just have to locate on the opposite sides of the plate. As long as I mix spots and mix speeds, I’m OK.”
Root is a relative newcomer to the Mainline Pharmacy roster, but he’s settled in.
“We’ve had a good run here and I think we just continue what we’re doing,” Root said.
“We’ve got a great group of guys, very team-oriented. It’s been a lot of fun.
“I just think we continue to have fun and see how far we can go.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
