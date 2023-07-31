As first impressions go, AAABA Tournament newcomer Mainline Pharmacy made a striking pose in front of 6,444 fans at Sargent’s Stadium on Monday night.
In fact, four pitchers combined to strike out 17 Buffalo LDC Edge Baseball batters – 11 of those looking – as the Johnstown-1 club won 10-1 in its debut in the 78th AAABA Tournament.
“That’s what I can ask my guys to do, go out there and throw strikes, and that’s what they did,” said Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal, whose team also collected 11 hits and capitalized on six Buffalo errors.
Johnstown-1 Mainline Pharmacy will take a 1-0 record into Tuesday’s Pool D game against the Columbus TNT Knights at 7:30 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Columbus beat Maryland State 5-2 on Monday.
“We really settled in. After my first inning, we just realized, just let them put the ball in play,” said Mainline Pharmacy starter Rodney Shultz, the Pitt-Johnstown pitcher who won the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League’s Pete Vuckovich Award this summer.
“We started throwing strikes. I think it was a big opportunity for them. They were nervous and we took advantage of it.”
Shultz threw three scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking two while allowing two hits.
“It was awesome. You can’t ask for much more,” Shultz said of pitching in front of so many fans.
“Hopefully, we get to experience that at some point later in the week. It was awesome and I’ll never forget it.”
Aiden Coleman followed with three innings of one-run ball, striking out three and walking two to earn the mound win.
JCBL MVP, batting champion and top rookie award winner Tyler Cote entered in relief in the seventh inning.
A pick-up player from O, Cote was more known for his bat this summer, but he tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
“It’s unbelievable. The rush of emotion. It’s just a blessing to be here,” said Cote, a Chatham University player.
“It’s just, ‘Come and get it. Here’s our stuff. Our stuff is good and we’re going to come right at you,’ ” Cote said of the pitching staff’s approach on Monday.
Griffin Madden closed the game with a scoreless ninth, adding three more strikeouts to the total.
“With (catcher) Ty Galusky calling pitches back there, he’s doing a great job of making things look good and calling the right pitches in the right spots,” Rubal said.
At the plate, Erik Rhodes had three hits, including two triples to deep right-center field. He drove in a run and scored twice.
Josh Ulery had two hits, and Alex Glumac had two hits, including a triple, and two walks. Galusky added two hits.
Buffalo’s Joe Pagano had two hits. Mason Cisco doubled and scored his team’s lone run.
LDC Edge Baseball stranded 11 baserunners.
“A lot of good approaches at the plate today, but a lot of things we can clean up,” Rubal said.
“A lot of good swings on balls, but we’ve got to clean it up a little bit.”
Mainline Pharmacy is a second-year sponsor of a franchise that has played five seasons in the JCBL. Rubal played in the league for O and as a youngster served as a bat boy in the AAABA Tournament.
He appreciated the atmosphere on Monday.
“It was awesome, just seeing everyone piling in,” Rubal said. “Even from whenever the parade started, it just filled up all night.
“It was awesome. These guys were excited to be out here.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
