JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Devon Boyles broke out of a slump with a home run and three hits, and Josh Ulery smashed a grand slam to help Mainline Pharmacy reach the championship game of the AAABA Tournament.
Once the Johnstown franchise had the lead, reliever Aiden Coleman stepped in to put out a fire in the eighth inning and close out a 10-8 victory over the Columbus TNT Knights in front of 1,690 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Up until this game, we had the luxury of it playing out exactly how we drew it up. Today was the complete opposite,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said. “We were in a dogfight all day.
“But it goes to show how these guys compete. Someone said in the huddle, ‘When the lights shine the brightest, we came out and we competed.’ That’s what we needed to do and that’s what got us to play New Orleans.”
Mainline Pharmacy (5-0) will face three-time defending champion New Orleans Boosters (5-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Point.
A Johnstown team will play in the title game for the sixth time in the past seven events (the 2020 tournament was canceled by COVID-19). New Orleans will make its 31st championship game appearance and advanced to the final round for the sixth straight time.
The Boosters have won 18 crowns.
“If we go out and play our game the way we have all week, then we have a chance to go out and pull something crazy out,” Rubal said.
A power-hitting, cleanup batter, Boyles entered the game with an uncharacteristic .056 batting average (1-for-18).
“He was so due and everyone’s been saying it the whole time,” Rubal said.
“He came out and he did exactly what we needed him to do. He hit balls hard.
“From his first at-bat, he hit a really hard foul ball and that at-bat finished up with a single. From that moment, I thought, ‘If he starts hitting the ball today, they’re in trouble.’ ”
The Pitt-Johnstown player showed persistence and worked his way back, starting with a hard-hit single off the screen in left in the second inning, followed by a solo shot that cleared the “Screen Monster” in the third.
Boyles, a Radford transfer, had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs.
“It felt good just to be back where I was, helping the team out anyway I can,” Boyles said.
“I was struggling early. I just kept grinding and grinding. I finally figured it out. The coaches helped me.
“It felt good.”
Ulery’s grand slam in the sixth appeared to give Johns- town breathing room with a 9-4 lead.
Columbus (2-3) didn’t back down. The TNT Knights scored four times in the top of the seventh to close within one.
Colemen entered in the eighth. Columbus had two on and no outs.
When Coleman eventually stranded three baserunners, he left the field pumping his fist as his teammates raced out of the dugout to greet him.
“It felt amazing,” Coleman said. “It almost brought me back to my high school days when we won a state championship (at Tyrone Area High School in 2021). It was so great.
“We have such a great team here. Hopefully, we can go out and do the same thing we did here today.”
The right-handed Penn State pitcher fanned five of the eight batters he faced and earned the win.
“I just went in there and threw strikes and tried to get us out of that little jam we had ourselves in, in the top of the eighth,” Coleman said. “I just did what I could to win us a ballgame.”
Columbus had a man reach on an error with one out in the ninth, but Coleman finished with a strikeout and a soft pop out to third baseman Lincoln Pack.
“Super-exciting stuff to be in the championship, especially in this kind of atmosphere and this kind of environment,” Coleman said.
Columbus’ Nathan Zinn had three hits, including a home run, two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Matt McClements had two hits, with a double, and Colton Moone recorded two hits for the TNT Knights.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.