JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Griffin Madden recorded a strikeout and a soft pop out to start the historic top of the ninth inning on Saturday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Mainline Pharmacy right-hander needed one more out against the three-time defending All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament champion New Orleans Boosters. Sensing something special was about to occur, the home portion in a crowd of 2,028 fans had stood most of the inning. The fans cheered in a nervous anticipation, knowing New Orleans is capable of changing a game’s course in an instant.
Madden was so pumped that he threw a couple low pitches that skimmed off the turf near the plate as Boosters batter Casey Artigues tried to spark the Boosters.
“Definitely a lot of adrenaline running through the body,” said Madden, who will be a freshman on the James Madison University baseball team this fall, “but at the end of the day, I still had to make that final pitch and get that last out of the game to close it out.”
Madden did exactly that, getting a called third strike to end the game. Mainline Pharmacy won 3-2 and brought a championship to the host city for only the second time since the AAABA Tournament began play in 1945.
“It’s pretty surreal,” said Erik Rhodes, the Mainline Pharmacy center fielder who shared tournament MVP honors with New Orleans standout left-handed pitcher Luke Barbier.
“From the first pitch to the last pitch, the guys fought hard,” said Rhodes, who batted .407 in the tournament. “It was a close game from start to the finish.”
Saturday was the sixth championship game appearance in the past seven tournaments by either a Johnstown or Johnstown-2 representative. Martella’s Pharmacy ended a 73-tournament drought by claiming Johnstown’s first championship in 2018.
New Orleans previously had won championship games over hosts Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors (2022 Johnstown-1; 2017 Johnstown-2) and Martella’s Pharmacy (2019).
Johnstown won for only the fourth time overall against New Orleans (1970, 2014, 2018, 2023) as the Boosters hold a 15-4 all-time advantage.
“It is seriously a surreal moment,” an emotional Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said. “I was thinking about it (Friday) night. You don’t know what the feeling is until it really hits you. It was hitting me as Griff was throwing that last pitch.”
Mainline Pharmacy made its first AAABA Tournament appearance in the fifth year of the franchise. The first three seasons, the team was named Smith Transport.
Johnstown-1 has made 10 AAABA championship game appearances and is 2-8. Johnstown-2 has been in two title games, placing second each time. Overall, the city has been a part of 12 AAABA title games.
“It’s something that I will never forget and I hope these guys will never forget,” Rubal said after his team went 6-0 during the week. “I hope these guys will be back here next year, but hopefully these guys take this memory and share it when they get older.”
New Orleans (5-1) scored a run without a hit in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Cade Pregeant was hit by a pitch and Giovanni Licciardi walked. Pregeant stole third and scored on Jhonnatan Ferebus’ groundout.
Ferebus finished tied for the tournament RBI title with Johnstown-2 Martella’s Pharmacy slugger Nick Fleming. They each drove in 10 runs.
Johnstown answered the Boosters via Josh Ulery’s triple that caromed off the right-field wall along the outfield seats and bounced into the corner. Devon Boyles hit a two-out, no-doubt homer over the screen in left field to give Mainline Pharmacy a 2-1 advantage after one inning.
“He was starting me fastball,” said Boyles, who shrugged off a 1-for-18 start in the first four games by going 4-for-8 with two homers in the final two contests. "I knew he was a heavy fastball pitcher, so I sat on it again. He gave me a pitch to hit. It just felt good off the bat.”
Rubal said the homer, which easily cleared the "Screen Monster," provided a much-needed spark.
“It was a massive momentum shift,” Rubal said. “Once he hit that, we had all the momentum. We just rode it out until we eventually won.”
Mainline Pharmacy added a run in the third. Ulery walked, moved up on a passed ball and scored on Lincoln Pack’s line-drive single to left field to make it 3-1.
The Boosters again scored without a hit. Three walks and a fielder’s choice led to Tyler Cook’s run. Before the sixth inning got away, Rubal called on Madden to relieve ace Rodney Shultz, who had worked out of jams and kept his team in the lead throughout the night.
Madden induced an inning-ending pop out to second baseman Alex Glumac in shallow right field to keep the score 3-2.
“It’s better than I could imagine,” said Ulery, named Tribune-Democrat local MVP with a .320 average, including a grand slam in the semifinal round, eight runs, seven RBIs and a .914 fielding percentage at shortstop (23 assists, nine putouts).
“The crowd here was just awesome,” Ulery said. “That ninth inning, they were all on their feet for that last out. I’ve never seen anything or played in front of anything like that before. It was awesome.
“It was tough not to get too amped up. Griff (Madden) was out there on the mound, just bearing down, throwing strikes, getting outs. I was pretty confident in him.”
Columbus’ Chase Franken won the AAABA Tournament batting title with a .571 average in four games (8-for-14).
Co-MVP Rhodes batted .407 (11-for-27) with three triples, seven RBIs, five runs and a huge outfield assist in the semifinal.
Co-MVP Barbier led the tournament with 19 strikeouts in two games (1-1). He had a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings pitched and was phenomenal with 11 strikeouts against Mainline Pharmacy.
Johnstown-2 Martella’s Pharmacy earned the tournament Sportsmanship Award.
