SIDMAN, Pa. – It felt a little different coming off the barrel of Giovanni Licciardi’s bat, but he wasn’t quite sure it was what he hoped because he didn’t have anything to which to compare it.
“It felt good, but I’d never hit a homer, so I wasn’t expecting it,” Licciardi said. “I kind of just blacked out when I heard the loud cheer.”
Licciardi thought the bottom of the fifth inning of Thursday’s AAABA Tournament quarterfinal game at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School was the perfect place to try something new, and his timing was perfect. His liner over the fence just inside the 323-foot sign turned out to be the difference in a pitching duel between his New Orleans Boosters teammate Connor Achee, gifted New Brunswick 16-year-old Jake Marciano and a pair of relief pitchers, sending the three-time defending champs into the semifinals with a 1-0 victory.
“I’ve gotten close plenty of times, but that was my first one to every leave,” Licciardi said, “and I’m happy it could come at the right time.”
“All four (pitchers) were really good,” New Orleans manager Doug Foust said after his team improved to 4-0 in the 78th edition of the tournament. "Their left-hander (Marciano) was outstanding. We didn’t get many good swings. Luckily, we got one good swing and it got out of here. We’re built to win the pitching-and-defense kind of games.”
New Brunswick is kind of built the same way, and this was a bitter pill for Matrix manager Glenn Fredricks to swallow as they were eliminated with a 2-2 mark. Matrix outhit New Orleans 5-4, had the bases loaded in the fourth, left three runners in scoring position and had the potential tying run aboard in both the eighth and the ninth.
“We feel, if we squeaked this one one, we’d have been in great shape because of the efforts we got on the mound,” Fredericks said. “It hurts to go home with a little bit of pitching in the tank, but when you play good teams like that, you’ve got to create your own breaks, because they make every single play.”
Of course, the most prominent play New Orleans made was Licciardi’s homer, which came with two outs on the first pitch of the at-bat. Licciardi accounted for half his team’s hits, singling to center in his previous time up.
“I saw a lot of pitches in my earlier at-bats," Licciardi said. "He hung one and I just put a barrel on it. I’m not the hero. Whenever you’ve got a 1-0 ballgame, you’ve got to give credit to your pitching staff, and our defense was making great plays. I just happened to be the guy who had the big hit.”
It was enough to make a winner of Achee, who went seven innings, allowed four hits, struck out three and walked three and just rose to the occasion every time New Brunswick threatened.
“I just had to trust in my defense, throw strikes and let them work," Achee said. "I knew they were behind me. My fastball was dominant, and then I came with my off-speeds and just worked them and had them fooled. My defense filled it up.”
Kaile Levatino came in to pitch the final two innings for New Orleans to get the save, but not before an eighth-inning scare when Matrix No. 2 hitter Gianni Marano got a good chunk of the first pitch he threw and had the New Brunswick fans cheering before Tyler Cook pulled it in a few feet in front of the fence.
Marano had doubled earlier. Casey Cumiskey had two singles for New Brunswick.
“I didn’t think it was out, but I heard the cheering and got a little excited," Marano said. "I had to get on top of it a little bit more. It got caught up in the wind and died. It sucks. They knocked me out three years in a row, all three years I’ve been here.”
That added to Frederick’s consternation.
“Until they change the way they bracket the tournament, this is going to continue to happen,” Frederick said. “The top-half, bottom-half produces the same teams in pretty much the same round every year. Unless we cross-bracket or randomize the entire draw, this is going to continue.”
It also was a tough loss for Luciano, who struck out eight in six innings and, unlike Marano, can be back next year.
“I just went out and did my thing," Luciano said. "I used my fastball. It’s my best pitch. I just threw one bad pitch, and it really wasn’t even that bad.”
“They didn’t deserve to lose with the game their kid pitched. They hit as many balls hard as we did. The wind just happened to knock theirs down in the eighth,” Foust said, “and ours happened to get out.”
