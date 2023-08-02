JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New Orleans didn’t do anything out of the ordinary in a matchup with Johnstown-2 representative Martella’s Pharmacy on the final day of Pool B play in the 78th AAABA Tournament.
The Boosters just followed their typical recipe for success: quality pitching on the mound mixed with enough hits to seize control.
Remy Marsh threw six innings, giving up just three earned runs, and was afforded plenty of run support as New Orleans upended Johnstown 12-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point for the top seed out of Pool B.
New Orleans will play New Brunswick, and Martella's Pharmacy meets Brooklyn-2 Cougars at noon Thursday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point in the quarterfinals.
“Remy did a great job for us," New Orleans manager Doug Faust said. "Can’t say enough about him. He set the tone coming out and throwing strikes early.”
Although both teams had already advanced to the quarterfinals coming in, the right-hander stayed ready for his turn on the mound and delivered by holding Martella’s Pharmacy to only two hits through the first five innings while his team constructed an 11-0 lead.
In his first go-around in Johnstown, Jhonnatan Ferrebus has provided the thump in the middle of New Orleans’ lineup. He finished with three hits, including a double and two home runs, to go along with five RBIs and three runs scored.
“I really wanted to come through for this team,” Ferrebus said. “(Coach Faust) has put me in a spot in the lineup where I can get RBIs and help the team win.”
New Orleans jumped on Martella’s Pharmacy starter Jack Pletcher early and often. The Boosters scored one in the first and three in the third before Ferrebus capped a five-run fourth inning with a mammoth two-run blast to go on top 9-0.
Giovanni Licciardi smacked two hits, including a two-run double, and scored three times. Logan O’Neill and Jake Kaufmann each posted RBI singles.
“That was almost the total opposite of the last two days,” Faust said. “We got some big hits early when we had opportunities.”
Pletcher suffered the loss after allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. While the Rockwood Area High School graduate and current Seton Hill University product struggled with the Boosters’ high-powered offense, he’s not alone.
New Orleans has scored 29 runs through three games, tied for the most in the tournament along with New Brunswick.
“They (the Boosters) hit some pretty good pitches that were down in the zone,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Traditionally, it doesn’t matter what New Orleans brings up here, you have to battle with their hitters. They hit the ball hard and found space.
“We really didn’t make any mistakes defensively. They earned everything they got.”
Martella's Pharmacy's Garrett Greco led off the sixth with a walk and Jared Dowey followed with a single. They both came around to score on Nick Fleming’s three-run blast to left-center field that put Martella’s Pharmacy on the board.
A wild pitch from New Orleans reliever Kyle St. Pierre allowed Konnor Pittman to score in the seventh to make it 12-4. Martella’s Pharmacy tacked on two more runs in the ninth with the help of a leadoff triple from Joe McGowan.
With pool play now in the rearview mirror, both teams will have to readjust and become singularly focused on staying alive. Martella’s Pharmacy is aiming to win its second title in five years and New Orleans seeking a fourth consecutive championship.
“Whatever eight teams are playing (Thursday) are all 0-0,” Faust said. “Whether you have one hit or 10 hits, it doesn’t matter. It starts over. We gotta go out and play (Thursday) like we’re capable of playing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.