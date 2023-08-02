CRESSON, Pa. – Philadelphia has been one of the marquee franchises the past several AAABA tournaments. The Bandits carried an 11-3 record over the past three years coming into the 78th running of the event, but, with losses to defending champion New Orleans and 2022 semifinalist Martella’s Pharmacy on the first two days of Pool B left Philadelphia entering Wednesday’s action already knowing it was going to miss out on the elimination round for the first time since 2018.
“It was a combination of us having a tough draw and us not executing the first two games,” Philadelphia manager Greg Olenski Jr. said. “Our pitching was all right, but we didn’t play good defense behind them, and it took us two games for us to swing the bats.”
Cleveland was the unfortunate squad that ended up being the object of the Bandits’ pent-up anger. Philadelphia looked every bit like a team that could have made a long run in the tourney in its sendoff game, pounding out 14 hits to back Julio Ermigotti’s masterful starting pitching to dispatch the B2 Bulls 12-1 in just seven innings at Mount Aloysius College.
“Every one of us had an unbelievable summer and, coming into this tournament, we knew that we could do some damage," said center fielder Aiden Robbins, who tripled twice out of the leadoff spot and scored three runs. "We drew some tough teams, but we finally got the job done.
“Nobody was really frustrated. We were just disappointed that we didn’t produce the way we knew we could.”
One could feel for Cleveland manager Jim Savel Sr.: His Bulls were in a pool with three teams that combined for 11 victories in the 2022 tourney.
“This was different than the last two days," Savel said. "The last two days, we hit it a lot better than we hit it today. We put the ball in play hard a few times, but not like we normally do. When the other team’s hitting everything, it's tough.”
Six Bandits had multiple hits as Austin Stalker, Ethan Martini, Wyatt Baker, Tahir Parker and Alex Dardaris joined Robbins with two apiece and were 12-for-21 together.
Dardaris drove in three runs and Brooks Henderson two. After going down in order in the first inning, the Bandits scored one in the second, two apiece in the third and fourth and batted around and plated six in the fifth.
Stalker might want to consider transferring from Radford to Mount Aloysius the way he performs at Calandra Smith Field. In 2022, in a classic 17-16 comeback win against New Orleans to end pool play, he was 3-for-5 with two doubles. Against Cleveland on Wednesday, he reached base in four of five plate appearances.
“It was the last time playing with a lot of these guys," Stalkier said. "We just wanted to go out and have fun and enjoy winning one last time together. (Our first two opponents) got the better of us. It stinks, but we’re here to play the game we love, so it’s all right.”
As well as Philadelphia hit, Ermigotti probably was the player of the game. The righty from Lehigh set down the first 10 Bulls he faced until allowing an infield single. Olenski let him pitch five innings. Ermigotti left with five strikeouts, one hit allowed and one walk.
“We knew we couldn’t change anything about the first two games, so this game was just going all out with everything we could, and it ended on a good note,” Ermigotti said. “I was having a lot of success with the fastball. They weren’t catching up to it. I’m usually sitting anywhere from 88 to 91 (mph). I felt like I had a little bit more today.”
His catcher, Dardaris concurred.
“It’s great catching him," Dardaris said. "It’s so much fun. He just pounds the zone all day. It’s a little unfortunate we didn’t bring it the first game, but I think we put on a show today. This is probably the most fun I had all summer.”
