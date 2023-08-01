LILLY, Pa. – In what was a hard-fought pitchers' duel through eight innings, the Brooklyn-2 Cougars exploded for five runs in the top of the ninth inning for a convincing 9-1 win over Altoona-2 Johnston Realty in Pool A play of the 78th AAABA Tournament at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
Brooklyn right-handed pitcher Cole Peaslee tossed a no-hitter, striking out 14 batters and allowing five walks and two batters reached via error. Peaslee threw 89 of his 146 pitches for strikes. He induced six groundouts and five flyouts. Two Altoona runners were caught attempting to steal.
Peaslee, who redshirted as a freshman at NCAA Division II Tusculum University in 2023, worked in three different pitches to keep Altoona batters off stride on Tuesday afternoon.
"Early on, I went with mainly the fastball and slider," Peaslee said. "Toward the later part of the game, I worked my curveball in."
Asked if he ever threw a no-hitter or 146 pitches in a game, Peaslee replied laughing, "I think I threw a one-hitter once and I don't think I threw that many pitches in a game before."
Peaslee is from Warrenville, Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 165-pound right-hander struck out the Altoona side in the second and seventh innings. He punched out two hitters in the first and third frames. The sixth was the only frame Peaslee did not record a strikeout.
Brooklyn's Caleb Mulcahy went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.
"I was looking for the fastball and was adjusting to the curveball," Mulcahy said. "Altoona pitcher Sam Homan was throwing a lot of breaking balls and I had to adjust."
In the third, Mulcahy's two-run single gave Brooklyn a 2-0 lead. A bases-loaded walk in the fourth pushed the advantage to 3-0. Joan Peralta's RBI groundout scored Mulcahy, who tripled, in the fifth to go up 4-0.
Now 1-1 in pool play, Brooklyn manager Eric Jaume was proud of his players for bouncing back to putting themselves in position to possibly advance to Thursday's quarterfinals.
"Just focus on tomorrow now and bring the same energy to the field against New Brunswick," Jaume said.
Brooklyn's Thomas Michael Marshall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
In the ninth, an Altoona throwing error allowed a Brooklyn run to score. An RBI single from Mulcahy increased the advantage to 6-1. Marshall's two-run single to right, and Brandon Polanco's RBI single set the final.
Altoona's lone run came in the top of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Nick Negola.
Homan struck out six batters over five innings for 0-2 Johnston Realty.
