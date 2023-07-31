Altoona’s John Austin had a lasting impact on the AAABA Tournament through his decades-long contributions to Johnstown’s marquee summer baseball event.
Austin’s death at age 79 this past August, only a few weeks after the AAABA Tournament concluded, left a significant void.
Teams in the 78th AAABA Tournament, which began Monday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and outlying fields throughout the region, will honor the memory of Austin by wearing a sticker with the letters “JA” on their batting helmets.
“Mr. John (Austin) epitomized everything the AAABA stands for and helped carry the organization for decades,” said New Orleans Boosters franchise representative Tyler Scheuermann, who had the idea to memorialize Austin through use of the stickers.
“He left us too soon and we felt that it was only appropriate for all of the franchises to honor him in a small way at this year’s tournament.”
Austin died after a lengthy battle with cancer. His illness prevented him from attending the 2022 tournament in person, but he still inspired the Altoona Cumming Motors team throughout the week.
An AAABA Hall of Famer, Austin was a mainstay on the AAABA national board and the dedicated leader of the Altoona franchise.
He served as national AAABA president twice, in 1998-99 and 2016-17. Austin also was the AAABA Tournament executive director and head of the franchise committee.
The JA stickers were the idea of Scheuermann and the Boosters organization.
The JA utilizes the Altoona franchise’s dark red/maroon colors as a background for the white lettering on the sticker. A blue ring, representing a color used in the AAABA logo, circles the letters on the sticker.
The New Orleans franchise produced enough stickers for all 16 teams playing in the 78th tournament and distributed them during the players banquet on Sunday night at 1st Summit Arena.
Streaming into action: The AAABA Tournament will have a presence on Facebook Live as games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point are being streamed.
Baseball fans who want to watch may visit Facebook.com and enter AAABA in the search bar.
The tournament also has been promoting a QR Code for the Facebook Live page and another for the website aaabajohnstown.org. AAABA Ambassadors handed out the QR Code during Sunday’s registration and later at the players banquet.
Additionally, all New Orleans Boosters games are streamed live on the franchise’s Facebook page.
Games played at Portage’s Haschak Memorial Field will be streamed on NFHS Network, but that service requires a subscription. NFHS has streamed high school games throughout the area and across the country in many sports for several years.
Baseball bonds: The New Orleans Boosters franchise has won three straight AAABA Tournament titles to build on an impressive legacy of success.
Each year, the Boosters also seem to extend the family tree of the Louisiana program.
New Orleans’ 2023 family ties include:
• Casey Artigues, the son of Jay Artigues, a member of the 1989 New Orleans Boosters.
• Ira Austin IV, the son of Ira Austin III, who played on the 1995 champions and 1996 Boosters.
• Braden Farizo, the grandson of Rick Farizo of the 1969 New Orleans squad and son of Brad Farizo, another alum and assistant coach on this year’s team.
• Michael Hotard, the cousin of Zachary Roussel of the 2018 and 2019 Boosters.
• Giovanni Licciardi, the nephew of Lance Licciardi, a 1990 New Orleans player and cousin of Hayden Fuentes, who played in 2018 and 2019.
• Cade Pregeant, the son of Drew Pregeant, a player on the 1993 New Orleans team.
• Manager Doug Faust, the son of former Boosters assistant coach Jean Faust (1972-1997) and brother-in-law of New Orleans Hall of Fame player, coach and manager Joe Scheuermann. He also is the brother-in-law of former Boosters Kenny Bonura (1983-84). Faust also is related to former New Orleans players Kenny Bonura (1983-84), Donny Faust (1990-91), Dustin Schwab (2007), Jason Schwab (2003-04), Chip Bonura (2016-17) and current franchise representative Tyler Scheuermann.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.