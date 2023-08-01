JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New Brunswick manager Glenn Fredricks wasn’t exactly thrilled with his team’s defensive performance on the second day of Pool A play on Tuesday.
It mattered little in the end with the way the Matrix lineup was feasting in the later stages of a game that saw 28 total runs scored.
New Brunswick erupted for 11 hits and tallied four or more runs in four different innings, taking advantage of nine errors to capture a 19-9 victory in eight innings over the New York Bonnie Rams at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
“If you want to win this tournament, you have to play better defense than we’ve played the last two days. You have to,” Fredricks said. “Hopefully we get that straightened out and continue (to play) offense the way it’s going right now because it’s right where we want to be.”
The Matrix scored four runs in each of the third, fifth and eighth innings to pair with a five-spot in the seventh thanks in part because of back-to-back home runs by Luke Bickunas and Kyle McSorley.
Every player that stepped to the plate for the Matrix scored at least one run. Gianni Marano had himself a day at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, four RBIs and four runs scored. Casey Cumiskey added two hits, including an RBI single, and scored two runs.
New York’s George Calderon doubled to lead off the seventh and came around to score on Nicholas Heerde’s infield single to draw the Bonnie Rams within three at 10-7.
In the bottom of the inning, the Matrix manufactured two more runs after the blasts by Bickunas and McSorley to grab a 15-7 lead heading into the eighth.
The Bonnie Rams scored twice in the eighth, but another four-spot headlined with a two-run single by Walker Zampella extended the lead to 18-9. Morano walked to put runners on first and third and a coordinated job on the base paths let Zampella trot home and end the game an inning early.
“We just got pitches we liked, drove them into the gaps, got guys on and made them make their own mistakes,” said Zampella of the offensive outburst that helped propel the Matrix to a 2-0 start.
Chris Urbanik threw 3 1⁄3 innings and gave up just two runs to earn the win in relief of starter Christian Krause, who allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Elden Santana suffered the loss for New York after conceding 10 runs in six innings of work to pair with seven strikeouts and five walks. Although the stat lines for Santana and relievers Nicholas LaPorte and Luis Herrera were far from perfect, the sloppiness defensively prevented any of those three from ever settling in.
“We didn’t play good defense today,” said New York manager Linton Dyer, whose team will need a win Wednesday against Altoona-2 to assure it advances to Thursday. “I think our defense killed us. I hope tomorrow we play a better game.”
Meanwhile, just making the elimination stage for the seventh straight time isn’t good enough for New Brunswick. As has been the case for the past handful of seasons, the pitching will determine how far the Matrix can extend their stay in Johnstown.
“The key is pitching depth and it has been for us every time we’ve been out here,” Fredricks said. “It just seems like we’re an arm or maybe two short. I’m sure everybody’s got the same story if they feel they’re good enough to win. I just hope the offense stays the way it is and our pitchers continue to go out there and throw strikes.”
