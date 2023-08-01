CRESSON, Pa. – Several in the crowd at Mount Aloysius College’s breezy Calandra Smith Field gasped when Spencer Harford’s fastball rebounded with authority off J.D. Robinson’s helmet.
Robinson looked down, shook his head, then turned to the Maryland State Crabfest dugout with a few words that cracked up his teammates. He gave a whoop and energetically rambled down to first base, forcing home James Holladay with Robinson’s third RBI of the game in the process.
“When you get hit in the face,” Robinson said later, “you just have to bounce back from it.”
Robinson could very well have been speaking for his team. Maryland State set aside its opening-day loss to Columbus and remained in contention to get through to the elimination round with a 9-4 victory over Buffalo’s LDC Edge in Pool D action in the 78th AAABA Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
Crabfest will probably need to beat Mainline Pharmacy at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point to keep its championship hopes alive, but Maryland State manager Mike Higginbotham said they didn’t approach Tuesday’s contest as a must-win situation.
“We just let them go out and play,” Higginbotham said. “Our pitching was excellent, and we had 14 hits to go along with that.”
Dimunitive Panamanian right-hander Jereniel Herrera went seven innings for the pitching win. He allowed eight hits, but did an outstanding job of not allowing Buffalo to string them together, and he didn’t help LDC Edge, either, walking just one.
“I stayed focused. I had to keep driving on to help the team out,” Herrera said through an interpreter.
Buffalo got to Herrera early, its first two batters scoring on Christian Pagano’s single, Joe Pagano’s triple and a wild pitch.
After that, though, Herrera was solid, allowing just one earned run over his final six innings of work. He handed the ball at the start of the eighth to Jacob Jewett, who retired all six batters he faced, striking out two, a pair to end the game.
“I just go out and try my best,” Herrera said. “I go inning by inning. If I have a bad inning, I just flush it and go on to the next one.”
Buffalo, which lost to Mainline Pharmacy 10-1 on opening night, slipped to 0-2. LDC Edge closes pool play on Wednesday against Columbus.
“It was the same thing that happened to us in the first game,” Buffalo manager John Barberio said. “I thought we had a couple of opportunities. They managed to get a few key hits and score some runs. We never really were able to get the offense going.”
Buffalo led 3-2 going into the fourth inning and only trailed 5-4 before Robinson’s literally heady play gave Maryland State an insurance tally in the fifth. Then, with Herrera motoring along, Crabfest took full command with three runs in the top of the seventh – a frame started by Kai Higginson’s double to right-center field and capped by the third of Holladay’s four hits, a rocket into left off Buffalo third baseman Mason Cisco’s glove for a run-scoring single.
Robinson also had his second hit of the game in that frame and came around to score, while Logan Burroughs, hitting two places behind Robinson in the ninth spot, had a sacrifice fly.
The lower part of the order came up big for Maryland State. Robinson was 2-for-2 and reached base all four times along to go along with a sacrifice bunt. Burroughs went 2-for-4 with a double. Each of them drove in three runs.
“We were just still kind of getting to know each other that first game,” Burroughs said. “That was the first time I ever played with these guys. I’m from northern Virginia.”
Higginson and Harry Middlebrooks added two hits apiece for the Maryland State attack. Crabfest had multiple baserunners in every inning after going down in order in the first.
The Paganos accounted for five of Buffalo’s eight hits. Three of those belonged to Christian.
