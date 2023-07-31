Columbus received a stellar pitching performance from Heath Mann to open Pool D play in the 78th AAABA Tournament, and the TNT Knights rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break open a tied game and come away with a 5-2 victory over Maryland State on Monday afternoon at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
The right-hander from St. Xavier University surrendered just one earned run on three hits while striking out 13 in seven innings of work for Columbus (1-0).
“Honestly, for me today, everything was working,” Mann said. “I tried to dominate with my fastball early, so they had to adjust to that. Once they did, I moved through my curveball, slider and changeup to keep them off-balance.”
Cam Gilkerson had two of Columbus’s seven total hits, and his run-scoring double brought in what proved to be the winning run during the decisive seventh inning.
“I went 0-for-2 in my first two at-bats, so I knew I had to come through for my team,” Gilkerson said.
“Our pitcher was dialed in and kept us in the game,” TNT Knights coach Zach Ullom said. “Not much else to say other than he’s our guy and he’s been our guy all summer.”
Maryland State Crabfest (0-1) took an early one-run lead, but were held scoreless over the final five innings.
“It was a very close game,” Maryland State manager Michael Higginbotham said. "Our pitchers did a great job. We just didn’t get timely hitting. We played a good team, and I’m proud of our guys. We just have to come out tomorrow and win the game.”
Maryland State opened the scoring in the top of the third. James Holladay led off with a double to center, and was sacrificed to third by Justin Flieg. After Mann fanned Logan Burroughs, Ryan Torres lined a single to center that drove in Holladay and put Crabfest on the board.
Columbus responded in the bottom of the frame. Nick Cassell’s leadoff infield single was followed by Philip Vilardo’s sacrifice bunt, and Cassell then advanced to third on a groundout. Gilkerson subsequently reached on an error, scoring Cassell to tie the game 1-all.
Maryland State tallied an unearned run to regain the lead in the fourth. Sanchez Sands reached on a one-out error and moved up to second on the play. He then stole third and sprinted home on a throwing error to make it 2-1.
Nate Zinn answered for the TNT Knights in their subsequent at-bat, as he blasted a solo home run to deep center to once again tie the game.
Columbus threatened in the bottom of the fifth with singles by Zach Rust and Gilkerson. A Gilkerson stolen base put runners at second and third with one out. However, Maryland State pitcher Ian Babey worked out of trouble by retiring Matt McClements on a line drive to first, and then struck out Luke Thomas to end the inning.
The TNT Knights eventually took the lead for good after Colton Moone’s one-out walk that was followed by Gilkerson’s RBI double.
“It always makes my focus go up when it’s a clutch situation like that,” Gilkerson said.
A walk and hit batsman subsequently loaded the bases. With two outs, Sebastian Silva drew a walk to force in another Columbus run, and Quinten Collins was then hit by a pitch to make it 5-2.
“Baseball is a game of momentum,” Ullom said. “We were down, but after we hit the homer, then our offense picked things up. We were fortunate that things went our way for us to get the win.”
Columbus’ Max Mullen and Matt McElliogott each then threw one inning of scoreless relief to close things out for the TNT Knights.
Maryland State will face Buffalo at Mount Aloysius Tuesday at noon. Columbus will take on Johnstown’s Mainline Pharmacy in the feature contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point at 7:30 p.m.
