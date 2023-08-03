JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Giving up a grand slam in the first inning may have seemed like an auspicious start for Columbus in Thursday's AAABA Tournament quarterfinal against Altoona-1 Cumming Motors, but the TNT Knights proved throughout the afternoon they were made for such occasions.
Despite falling behind early, Columbus scored 13 unanswered runs on its way to eliminating Altoona by a 15-5 margin in seven innings at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
Columbus was the only squad in the 16-team tournament to advance to the knockout round with a 1-2 pool record this year, but made the most of its second chance on Thursday to earn a spot against Mainline Pharmacy at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
“We’ve been playing with our backs against the wall the whole entire season," said Columbus right fielder/first baseman Cam Gilkerson, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs. "We just have a lot of trust in each other as a team. I think that attribute about our team is definitely the most important. Above all, it’s just the belief in each other and knowing each other can do the job as well as anybody else. I think that really shows once we get hot, anything can happen.”
Pool D runner-up Columbus packed power and patience at the plate just one day after its final pool-play game ended when Daniel Gladden was ruled out for using an illegal bat in a 8-4 loss to Buffalo. The TNT Knights provided six extra-base hits, including four doubles and two homers, and drew eight walks against three Altoona hurlers.
"Normally, we’re not a big extra-base hit team, but today we figured it out," Columbus coach Zach Ullom said. "We found some flush barrels that were happening all over. We had a couple doubles there in that fourth inning. The home run and the double right after (in the third), that’s what really opened the floodgates for us. Our guys kept feeding off the energy that their teammates were bringing."
Columbus tallied 17 hits in total. Gladden finished with three knocks, including a pair of two-baggers, and two RBIs. Nick Cassell, Matt McClements, Colton Moone (four runs), Philip Vilardo and Nate Zinn each produced two knocks. Eight of the nine starters amassed one hit or more.
Ethan Schimony's grand slam to right-center field in the bottom of the first inning gave Pool C champion Altoona an early jolt, but Cumming Motors lost in the quarterfinals for the second straight year.
“These kids are great kids," Altoona manager Chris Sanders said. "They fight until the end. We just didn’t have it today.
"We fought a lot of injuries, a lot of personal stuff. Me personally with a family member that’s not doing well. This was my escape. This was my way to get away from the outside world. These guys were always there picking me up.”
Columbus left five runners on base in the first two frames. In the third, Zinn hit a no-doubt homer to left on an 0-1 offering from Altoona (2-2) right-handed starter Peyton Vancus, a 16-year-old rising junior at Bellefonte Area High School. Gladden doubled and scored on Cassell's RBI single to pull within 4-2.
In the bottom half, Altoona's Corey Chamberlain unloaded on an 0-2 pitch from Columbus starter Max Mullen to deposit a solo homer to left for a 5-2 edge.
Columbus began its string of 13 unanswered runs in the fourth. A Gilkerson double put two runners into scoring position. Gladden followed with a two-bagger down the right-field line to bring in two runs. After Gladden was caught too far off third base on an infield single, Cassell's two-out RBI single off reliever Mack Meengs to left forced a 5-all tie.
The Knights' momentum carried over to the fifth. Two walks and bunt single loaded the bases with no one out. A free pass and hit batter gave Columbus a 7-5 lead. A wild pitch that ricocheted off the home plate umpire's mask went through a hole in the backstop allowed another runner to score. The fifth walk in the frame and a fielder's choice punctuated a five-run inning as 10 Knights came to the plate for a 10-5 advantage.
“Our guys know the zone," Ullom said. "They want to be selective and they want to hunt out a zone that they actually know is their’s."
Playing from behind has become second nature for Columbus.
"All summer, we’ve kind of been that way where we went into our conference tournament seeded seventh out of eight teams and we won the whole thing," Ullom said. "We love playing from behind. We have a saying around here, ‘We got them right where we want them.’ Every single time we get down, they know how to turn the page in a correct way and they do it in a manner that’s effective. In the fourth, the momentum swung our way and we rode it all out.”
Penn Cambria graduate Chayce McCombie entered in the fifth for Altoona on the mound and threw the final 2 2/3 innings. Just one day after collecting 19 hits in a 13-4 victory over Youngstown, Altoona could not reclaim the momentum when Columbus took control of the game.
“We were running out of pitching," Sanders said. "We had some issues during the game, but at the end of the day, our guys got to hit and we got to play better. Baseball is a funny sport. Sometimes it’s there, and sometimes it isn’t.”
Altoona, which was seeking its first semifinals berth since 2018, stranded three runners in the fifth.
In the sixth, the left-handed Gilkerson connected on the first pitch he saw from McCombie and homered to left-center field for a two-run blast. Columbus led 12-5.
“When I’m hitting well, I always tend to hit the ball to the opposite field," said Gilkerson, who will be a freshman on the baseball team at NCAA Division I Wright State University this fall. "I think that approach just keeps me not pulling off the ball and sitting back on it. I feel like a pull home run is just the same as an opposite-field single. It just feels good as a hitter to hit it the opposite way.”
Columbus tacked on three more runs in the seventh. Vilardo's RBI single to right and Gilkerson's two-run double to left-center field, where all three of his hits went, set the final at 15-5.
Mullen struck out eight batters and allowed five earned runs over five innings to notch the victory. Blake Jodrey fanned two batters over 1 1/3 scoreless frames. Jackson Judy recorded the final two outs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.