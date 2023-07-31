CRESSON, Pa. – It isn’t by accident that New Brunswick has advanced beyond pool play in six straight AAABA tournaments. The franchise sends teams that don’t beat themselves.
They make the plays, come up with solid pitching and a few timely hits and come out on top, and manager Glenn Fredricks thinks this summer’s Matrix team stacks up well with those of the past.
“I believe we’re the same type of team overall,” Fredricks said. “We play good baseball like we always do. We get clutch hits when we need to get clutch hits, and that and our pitching wins these games.”
True to form, New Brunswick opened the 78th tournament with a victory. Starting pitcher Joe Carrea allowed just three hits and a walk over the first six innings, and Gianni Marano typified the day for the upper half of the Matrix batting order with three hits, a home run and three RBIs as New Brunswick built a five-run lead by the eighth inning before putting away Altoona-2 Johnston Realty 8-5 in a Pool A opener on Monday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra Smith Field.
“The first one’s always the biggest one,” Marano said. “We win (on Tuesday) and that Wednesday game won’t matter. Right? We’ll be moving on.”
The Matrix spotted Johnston Realty a 2-1 lead at the end of one inning, but never stopped chipping away. New Brunswick had single tallies in the second, third, fifth and seventh, two runs in the sixth and a Kyle McSorley solo homer in the top of the ninth to provide a bit of breathing room after the Altoona-2 entry cut the difference to two in the previous half-inning.
New Brunswick’s defense wasn’t flawless – the winners committed two errors – but it also made more than its share of tough plays in the field, including a Nick Negola scorcher Matrix shortstop Walker Zampella snared and threw to first for the out to tone down Altoona-2’s rally just a tad. Zampella also was the middle man on a game-ending double play.
“We started a little slow, but as the game went on, we started stringing hits together, driving balls, getting them in the gaps, scoring people. It was really a team effort,” said Zampella, who had two triples and two runs from the leadoff spot to go along with six assists in the field. “We just have to get outs and play fundamentals like we usually do and get balls in the gaps.”
Carrea, a right-hander who pitches for the University of Connecticut, settled down after letting Johnston Realty’s first two hitters of the game get on and score. He set down 13 batters in a row before Fredricks relieved him and finished with seven strikeouts.
“It was more of a mindset change than a physical change," Carrea said. "I’m a veteran of this team and this tournament. I knew my stuff was good enough. I went out in the second inning and I was, ‘You know what? I’m going to throw this thing wherever I want.’ We have one of the best defensive teams in this tournament and we scored in all but two innings. When you know that, it definitely helps.”
Johnston Realty now finds itself probably having to win out to get out of pool play, but a three-run eighth inning gave it something it could build upon. Cooper Guyer was 2-for-4 and drove in four runs for Altoona-2.
“That’s important,” Johnston Realty manager Denny Newberry said of the rally. “I only had to use two pitchers, so we’ve still got plenty of arms moving forward.”
New Brunwick’s top four batters roughed up Johnston Realty pitching on Monday, though. Zampella, Marano, Casey Cumiskey and Charlie Chropuvka were a combined 11-for-21.
“We’re going to need us to produce runs,” Marano said. “The pitching staff’s a little lighter, so we’re going to have to score as many runs as possible.”
