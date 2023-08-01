PORTAGE, Pa. – Brooklyn-1 SAYO Grays scored five times in the bottom of the third inning and gradually pulled away from Altoona-1 Cumming Motors 9-3 at Haschak Memorial Field on Tuesday morning.
Both teams are 1-1 in Pool C through two days of the 78th AAABA Tournament.
Marcel Garcia and Jimmy Perez started the third with back-to-back singles. One out later, Teonis Pimentel doubled in a run.
Justin Aponte and Bryant Pena followed with run-scoring singles, Rafael Castillo was hit by a pitch, and Michael Edwards singled ahead of Garcia's bases-loaded walk.
Garcia, Perez, Pimentel and Pena all had two hits. Pena drove in three runs, and Garcia and Aponte each had two RBIs.
Brooklyn SAYO Grays pitcher Isaias Espirtusanto pitched six innings, striking out seven and walking three. He threw 102 pitches, 61 for strikes.
Noel Medina pitched the final three frames and allowed two runs.
Altoona-1 Cumming Motors starter Austin Hammerle struck out nine batters in four innings.
Lucas Muffie had a double, Cam Donaldson tripled and Alex Ebeling smacked a home run for Cumming Motors.
Brooklyn SAYO Grays will play the Zanesville Junior Pioneers (0-2) at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Portage.
Altoona-1 Cumming Motors will meet the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles (2-0) at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
