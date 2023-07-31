PORTAGE, Pa. – Andrew Ardito had a home run and a double, driving in a pair of runs as the New York Bonnie Rams edged the Brooklyn-2 Cougars 6-5 at Haschak Memorial Field.
Ardito also scored twice for New York in a Pool A opener of the 78th AAABA Tournament.
Thomas Joseph Laino had two hits, including a double and two runs for the Bonnie Rams. George Calderon doubled.
Caleb Mulcahy paced Brooklyn-2 with three hits, including a homer, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Luis Reyes had two hits and drove in a run for the Cougars, who advanced to the 2022 AAABA Tournament semifinals.
Omar Salano and Antonio Pena each doubled.
New York pitchers Jordan Sanabria (seven strikeouts, five innings) and Samuel Urena (five strikeouts, four innings) combined to fan 12 Brooklyn-2 batters.
Cougars starter Robert Thomas Marshall struck out seven and walked two in six innings.
Brooklyn-2 scored two runs in both the second and third innings to lead 4-2 through three frames.
New York answered with single tallies in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh. The Cougars led 5-4 after five, but the Bonnie Rams pulled ahead for good.
Brooklyn-2 was hurt by seven errors.
