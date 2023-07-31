LILLY, Pa. – Entering Monday’s opening game of the 78th AAABA Tournament, Altoona-1 Cumming Motors manager Chris Sanders had his team prepared for a tight contest against Zanesville.
While he was expecting a close affair, the Altoona-1 skipper wasn’t overly shocked when his team quickly went up by double digits.
Altoona-1 collected 15 hits with 10 different players reaching base as it opened the tournament in dominant fashion with a 15-4 victory at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
“The offense just came together today,” Sanders said. “We have a really deep lineup with a lot of different players who can step up and contribute. This is the first time we’ve really had the entire team together all summer, and the offense really took off. The pitching was great, too.”
The game ended after just seven innings due to the mercy rule.
After stranding a runner at third base in the opening inning, Altoona-1 (1-0) collected runs in every other inning aside from the seventh as the offense poured in droves.
Ethan Schimony was driven home by Jake Hillard’s RBI single in the second inning to score the opening run, and a triple from Indiana (Pa.) product Colton Burd drove in two runs as Altoona-1 jumped ahead by three. Burd himself scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Schimony as Altoona-1 led 4-0.
“We know how important runs are in this tournament,” said Burd, noting that Altoona-1 used its low amount of runs allowed to qualify for the 2022 quarterfinals. “We had to keep pouring it on, because you never know how a game like this could play out.”
Altoona-1’s offense piggybacked off starting pitcher Derek Fravel as he quickly diced through Zanesville’s batting order.
Attacking the zone and favoring the fastball, Fravel surrendered only one hit over five innings of play and fanned five in the process. He allowed only three base runners across his 65 pitches.
“There was really a cushion once we got those runs on the board,” said Fravel, who plays collegiately at Seton Hill. “It allowed me to just keep pounding the strike zone, because they had to start swinging."
Altoona-1 made it through the order twice before Zanesville’s No. 9 hitter, Reid Fleming, even made it to the plate.
The Pioneers (0-1) scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning while already trailing by 15.
“You just forget it," Zanesville manager Jay Bonifant said. "You let games like this go. You go home and relax. You forget about it and start the next day new. This game is in the past. We'll get it out of our heads, and we still have a couple more games to work with, and we'll go from there."
Altoona-1 tacked on five more runs in the fourth and led by 11 entering the sixth inning.
Kevin Lechner (3-for-4) posted four runs, with Hillard, Chamberlain and Aidan Steinbugl all scoring twice. Burd finished the afternoon with four RBIs.
Altoona-1 went 2-2 in the 2022 AAABA Tournament.
If his team can continue to gain run support as it did Monday, Sanders is optimistic of its squad's chances.
“They were seeing the ball well offensively today and were putting the bat on the ball,” Sanders said. “I think they were moving around the bases well, moving the runners up – just doing the right things. Scored the runs that we needed to score. I’m excited to see where the offense goes over the next two days.”
Altoona-1 faces Brooklyn at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Portage, while Zanesville faces Youngstown at noon Tuesday at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
