Starting pitcher Joe Carrea allowed just three hits and a walk over the first six innings, and Gianni Marano typified the day for the upper half of the Matrix batting order with three hits, a home run and three RBIs as New Brunswick built a five-run lead by the eighth inning before putting away Altoona-2 Johnston Realty 8-5 in a Pool A opener on Monday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra Smith Field.