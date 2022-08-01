CRESSON – When asked why “Gustkey” is the name on the back of his jersey, Ryan Whitehead grinned sheepishly and deferred to Chris Sanders, his manager with Cumming Motors, Altoona’s entry in the 77th AAABA tournament.
“He was a late addition to the team,” Sanders explained. “We got those jerseys out of Mexico, and the plant burned down, so his jersey’s on back order.
“I swear to God.”
Whitehead certainly has arrived, and everyone knew who he was after his masterful pitching performance in Altoona’s 10-0 Pool D opening win over the Creekside Crocodiles of Youngstown in eight innings on Monday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra-Smith Field.
Whitehead's uniform might have been a victim of a fire, but the 6-foot-5 right-hander from Philipsburg blazed through Youngstown’s batting order with a complete-game, four-hitter.
Whitehead struck out 13, including eight in the first three innings.
“I knew everyone had my back, so I could just throw what I needed to throw and not need to worry if the defense was going to mess up behind me,” the soft-spoken Whitehead said.
He received plenty of support from the Altoona bats, too. Third-baseman Corey Chamberlain homered twice, the second blast igniting a three-run eighth that ended the game when Kevin Lehner’s infield single into the hole at shortstop drove in Erik Rhodes with two outs.
Catcher Colton Burd also homered, launching a laser over the right-field fence with a man aboard in the fifth. He finished with four RBIs, plating the other two runs on a single that highlighted a four-run Altoona first.
“Whitehead threw amazing. You couldn’t ask for more lineup production from top to bottom,” Burd said. “If we keep that up, I think we can do really well in this tournament.”
Whitehead is just the first arm in what is advertised as a better, deeper pitching staff after Cumming Motors won its AAABA opener last year only to drop its next two games and get eliminated. Whitehead mixed a fastball that can reach the low 90s with a knee-buckling curveball and a splitter that serves as an effective off-speed pitch. On Monday, he had command of all three.
The outing starting inauspiciously: Left-fielder Lucas Muffie dropped a fly ball to open the game, and Whitehead walked Nick Guarnieri. Whitehead fanned seven of the next eight hitters, though, and got a soft lineout to short to end the first.
“I trusted in (Burd) and I was hitting a lot of my locations,” Whitehead said. “I definitely had some jitters again. It’s been a while since I played at this level. Them getting four runs for me (in the first) was just outstanding.”
It took Youngstown until the third to get its first hit. It wasn’t until the sixth that it got its second; by then the Crocs were down 7-0.
Youngstown manager Bob Mingo, whose team split two games with Cumming Motors this summer in the Tri-State League, said he felt his team was “too stubborn” and didn’t adjust its approach against Whitehead.
Now Youngstown finds itself in almost a must-win situation.
“We talked about (Monday’s) game for about five minutes and I said, ‘It’s done. Now we have to concentrate on (Tuesday),’ ” Mingo said. “It is what it is. We’re going to come out and play and we’re going to do our best to come out a winner.”
Cumming Motors was in this situation last year after it beat Buffalo All-in Sports in its opener. Then it dropped the next two contests by lop-sided scores.
The feeling is, though, that memory can benefit Altoona this time. Sanders described his team as loose but with laser focus on its goal. Monday’s performance can just add fuel to the fire Whitehead ignited.
“When the first win is a 10-run rule,” Burd said, “that’s a pretty good confidence booster to take into the rest of the tournament.”
