JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The New Orleans Boosters extended a championship streak and tied into history made almost 70 years ago on Saturday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Louisiana franchise scored three runs in the eighth inning to break open a one-run contest and defeat Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5-1 in the championship game of the 77th AAABA Tournament in front of 2,148 fans at the Point.
“This has just been an amazing week,” New Orleans manager Joey Latino said. “To put it in perspective, it’s a great accomplishment. It speaks to the tradition of this franchise.”
New Orleans (5-1) won its 18th AAABA Tournament championship overall dating to its first crown in 1948.
Despite a strong effort by the Johnstown representative, New Orleans won its third consecutive AAABA Tournament championship and fifth in seven years.
It also marked the first time the Boosters won three consecutive titles since the early years of the storied franchise's history – 1953, 1954 and 1955.
“Playing in a mountain valley like this, just warming up, it looks awesome,” said co-tournament MVP center fielder Bryan Broussard. “All turf. The whole atmosphere is great. The fans are so cool. I’ve never experienced this in my life, little kids coming up to me and asking for my autograph. It makes me feel like a big leaguer.”
Paul Carpenter (4-2) had advanced to the championship game for the third time since 2016. The Capital Advisors finished as tournament runner-up all three times, including setbacks to New Orleans in 2017 and this year.
“The run that we had to go to six tournaments in a row and making the championship game three years, a great franchise, great owner, great coaches,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “We have had a good run.
“I’m proud of the whole franchise, all of our kids, coaches, parents and fans. A great tournament. A great week of baseball in Johnstown as always.”
New Orleans’ Broussard and pitcher Chris Olivier shared AAABA Tournament MVP honors. The two players also are part of the Delgado Community College baseball team coached by AAABA Hall of Famer Joe Scheuermann. Current franchise rep Tyler Scheuermann also is an administrator of the nationally known Delgado program.
The Scheuermann family has been a part of the New Orleans AAABA tradition for more than seven decades.
Olivier pitched seven innings on Saturday, striking out 11 batters in his second win of the week, including a victory on Monday against North Carolina. He had 23 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA in two tournament appearances.
“Seven innings, it was definitely enjoyable,” Olivier said. “I had a little nerves because this is my first time playing in front of a crowd like this. Really settling down and getting through that first inning really kind of made me realize, ‘Now I’m in the game. Now, I’m good.’ I knew to paint fastballs in and out on the corners and work the zone well. I just did my job and made it happen.”
Broussard batted .524 (11-for-21) and had two doubles, a triple, nine runs scored and 10 RBIs. He also had a 1.000 fielding percentage with 14 putouts and one assist.
“Last year, my older cousin Christian (Westcott) got MVP and I was right behind him,” Broussard said. “This year, it felt a little bit better.”
New Orleans' Norris McClure was the tournament RBI champion with 11 driven in. He knocked in a run in the eighth-inning rally to break a three-way tie at 10 for the RBI lead with teammates Broussard and Jacob Singletary.
Columbus' Noah Sprowls won the tournament batting title with a .538 average (7-for-13).
Philadelphia Bandits (3-1) were awarded the AAABA Tournament Sportsmanship Award.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors designated hitter Christian Zilli earned The Tribune-Democrat MVP Award, which annually honors a player from one of the two local teams in the tournament.
Zilli had a team-high .500 batting average (8-for-16) with a double and a home run he smacked over the left-field screen in Saturday's championship game. Zilli scored six runs and drove in four. He had two hits against New Orleans.
“Being in the position that we’re in says a lot about this team, the character of the guys and the work we put in every day,” said Zilli, a pick-up player from Laurel Auto Group. “I think it’s a reflection of everything we’ve done to this point. We play the game the right way and I think the game rewards us for playing it that way.
“We came into this tournament with the goal of winning and getting to the championship game,” Zilli said. “We didn’t want to accept anything short of that. We came up a little short, but I’m very proud of our efforts.”
New Orleans took an early 2-0 lead against Paul Carpenter.
In the bottom of the first, Cade Pregeant (three hits) and Brady Faust (three hits) each singled, and Westcott drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
In the third, Pregeant singled, moved up on a wild pitch and an infield single by Faust before scoring on a 6-4-3 double-play ball.
Zilli made it a one-run game by easily clearing the screen in left field in the top of the fourth.
“He had been throwing a ton of fastballs and going with two-seam fastballs,” Zilli said. “I was just trying to get something early in the count because he had been working guys deep and getting a lot of strikeouts.
“I was just trying to keep it simple. I happened to catch it out front and hit it hard.”
Johnstown starter Rodney Shultz went seven solid innings with seven hits allowed, four strikeouts and one walk.
Paul Carpenter nearly took the lead in the seventh. With two men on and two outs, Billy Perroz hit a drive to the deepest part of right field. New Orleans’ Logan O’Neill ran down the ball and made an over-the-shoulder catch, saving at least two runs.
“It was a great game the whole way around,” Sheriff said. “It was a momentum game. We had two guys on there in the seventh inning. We hit a bomb to right field. If we score two runs, we go up by one, the momentum shifts and things can change in a game like that.”
Instead, the Boosters had four hits in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Garrett Starr and scored three times – once on a McClure single and twice on Tyler Cook’s triple to center field.
“I felt very, very relieved,” Olivier said. “Props to (Rodney Shultz). He pitched one heck of a game.”
Latino said the big inning took some stress off the Boosters.
“Fortunately, we got a few late in the game and really that’s what’s been serving us all week,” Latino said. “We had some tight games.
"We were trailing in the quarterfinals and in the semis. We came through late again and got a little separation and made it easier on (reliever) Turner Toms in the ninth.”
