JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A year ago, Sam Servello’s future in baseball was uncertain as he underwent surgery on his pitching arm.
Because of the long road he followed back to the mound this summer, the Altoona Cumming Motors right-hander truly appreciated moments such as Wednesday night, when his 62/3 inning effort helped Altoona defeat Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 8-3 in front of 2,651 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“I had it last summer, actually about a year and a month ago today,” Servello, a University of Toledo player, said of his surgery. “It’s a really good feeling. You come to really appreciate baseball and sports once it’s taken away from you. Every time you step on the mound now, you’re grateful to be out there and have the ability.”
Both Paul Carpenter and Cumming Motors advanced out of Pool D into Thursday’s elimination round.
Johnstown needed its own gut-check effort to remain alive. Had Paul Carpenter allowed 14 or more runs, it would have lost the tiebreaker to both Altoona and the New York Rockland Pirates, as each of those teams finished 2-1 in their pool.
Through four innings, Altoona had eight runs and was threatening to knock out the night-game host team.
“We came out flat, they had that bloop, they got a walk, we had a passed ball and they got the three-run dinger,” said Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff, who was ejected just before the bottom of the fourth after a heated discussion with home plate umpire Brent Dorofey. “We’re down 7-1 at that point and I get tossed. Our guys gutted it out and we only gave up one more run. We’re able to stay in pool play and move forward.”
Paul Carpenter will face Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium, where three games will be played in the elimination round.
Altoona will face the Brooklyn Cougars at 1 p.m. at Roxbury.
The other two games feature Johnstown-2 Martella’s Pharmacy against Philadelphia at 2 p.m. at the Point, and defending champion New Orleans and last year’s runner-up New Brunswick at 10 a.m. at Sargent’s Stadium.
Altoona, Johnstown and New York each went 2-1 in pool play, but Altoona earned the top seed based on the three-way tiebreaker of fewest runs allowed.
Cumming Motors allowed 11 runs in three games. Johnstown allowed 12, and New York gave up 17 and was eliminated along with 0-3 Youngstown in Pool D.
“We played our game,” Altoona manager Chris Sanders said. “We’ve had a goal all year to stay laser focused. We’re playing with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder from last year (an 11-1 loss to Paul Carpenter on Day 2).
“We’ve got some personal stuff with our president (AAABA Executive Director John Austin).
“He has some health issues and he’s definitely been a driving force for us.
“My phone was going off when I was at third base coaching. He’s been texting me. Every time my arm vibrates I look down and think John’s being the third-base coach from home.”
Cumming Motors led 7-0 after scoring once in the first, adding three more runs on Devon Boyles’ home run over the left-field screen in the second and producing three more in the third.
Johnstown got a run back in the bottom of the third via Noah Sweeney’s double to left that plated Aiden Dunlap.
Altoona answered with Jake Hillard’s run-scoring double in the fourth. Paul Carpenter picked up a pair in the seventh.
“Sam Servello threw a fantastic game,” Sanders said. “Sam is a veteran down here. I knew in a big-game situation Sam would be a big-time pitcher.”
Servello pitched 62/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs with four strikeouts and four walks.
“Really just trusting the defense, trusting my team behind me,” Servello said. “Grinding it out.
“We wanted it bad. I wanted to give everything I had to this team. I came here this summer looking for a rehab assignment coming off surgery. It was really good to come out here and give it my all, blood, sweat and tears for these guys.”
Mack Meings closed the final 21/3 innings for Altoona. The two pitchers combined to strand 14 Johnstown baserunners.
Sheriff was tossed after he said he attempted to inform Dorofey of a pitching change in the third. The verbal clash happened not long after Paul Carpenter questioned a non-call on what the Johnstown team perceived as interference by the Altoona batter when a throw to third base on a steal attempt hit the bat.
“I had a pitching change. I had an argument with him,” Sheriff said, noting the PG-rated language he used.
“I’m not going to chase an umpire down to give him my changes,” Sheriff said. “I went to home plate like I’m supposed to, he chose not to recognize me and I told him he needed to do a better job on his end ignoring me like that.
“I didn’t yell. I didn’t scream until he threw me out, then I had to get my two cents in.”
The setback ended a three-game Johnstown winning streak in the AAABA Tournament series against Altoona, which previously had last won in 2015. Overall, Johnstown is 10-7 since 1975 against the Blair County rival.
