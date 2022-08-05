JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors is back in the AAABA Tournament title game after three pitchers combined to limit a potent Brooklyn Cougars offense while Aiden Dunlap’s three-run bomb over the brick wall in left-center field highlighted a 10-hit effort.
The Johnstown franchise beat Brooklyn 10-5 in front of 1,642 fans who withstood a steady rain for much of a game that already had been delayed 30 minutes because of a downpour.
Paul Carpenter earned a date against two-time defending champion New Orleans Boosters at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“It’s going to be awesome,” said Johnstown’s left-handed starter, Nate Davis, who threw 42/3 strong innings and left with the lead. “This is my last year in this league.
“All I wanted to do was make it to the last game. We’re here.
“We know they’re an awesome franchise, a great team,” Davis said of New Orleans, which won the championship in 2021 against New Brunswick and in 2019 against Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy.
There was no tournament in 2020.
In 2018, Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy beat New Orleans for the city’s lone AAABA Tournament crown to date.
Paul Carpenter previously played as the Johnstown-2 representative in back-to-back title games in 2016 (against Zanesville) and 2017 (against New Orleans).
PCCA finished as runner-up each time.
“Three times in seven years making it to the finals is pretty big for us,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said after his team improved to 4-1 in this year’s tournament.
New Orleans also is 4-1. Brooklyn closed a 3-2 tournament.
The Johnstown franchise will make its ninth AAABA Tournament championship game appearance on Saturday. Including the Johnstown-2 franchise, this will be the 11th trip a city representative will make to the title contest.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I’m so happy to be a part of this team and happy we could get the job done,” said Paul Carpenter relief pitcher Mike Klingensmith, who threw 31/3 innings and struck out four batters in his second win of the tournament.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be put in some really good spots. I haven’t started any games so far in this tournament and I just relieved.”
Paul Carpenter scored the game’s first run on Jayden Taitano’s sacrifice fly plated Jordan Sabol in the top of the first.
Nick Fleming singled and scored on Zach Seaman’s sacrifice fly in the second, and leadoff hitter Dunlap hit a three-run homer to make it 5-0.
“I was trying to do a job and move guys over,” Dunlap said. “I just found a barrel and hit it over the fence.
“That was awesome. The whole team was fired up. We played really well. The fans were great. The energy was great.”
Johnstown added a run in the third after Connor Bannias, Seaman and Dunlap each singled.
Brooklyn’s John Riviera hit a two-run single in the fifth to pull the Cougars within 6-2.
“This might have been one of the biggest crowds I ever pitched in front of and I was kind of star-struck the first couple of at-bats,” said Davis, the JCBL 2020 Pete Vuckovich Award winner. “Our defense made a nice play at third base to get the guy who slid off (in the first inning), and I kind of just settled in.
“The rain, I’m not going to make excuses, but I started to struggle in the fifth,” Davis said. “But I knew the guy behind me (Klingensmith) was going to do his job. I trust him 100%.”
Johnstown added four in the seventh to lead 10-2. Christian Zilli had the lone hit during the inning, which also included two errors, a walk and a hit batsman.
Joan Peralta’s two-run double highlighted the Cougars’ three-run seventh.
Luke Treloar tossed a scoreless ninth inning to set off a Johnstown celebration.
Next up is New Orleans. The Boosters will make their fifth consecutive appearance in the tournament title game. New Orleans has been in five of the previous six championships, winning in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Sheriff said. “It’s going to be close. It’s going to come down to pitching. Whoever has the most pitching left at the end is going to go.
“We have four or five guys ready to go.”
