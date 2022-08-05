JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Christian Zilli said he felt no pressure being added to the team’s roster for the 77th AAABA Tournament as a pickup player from Laurel Auto Group.
Zilli had the stat line to back up his confidence.
The Seton Hill University player tallied three hits, including driving in the game-winning run in the ninth inning as Johnstown-1 Paul Carpenter defeated Cleveland 5-3 on Friday afternoon at Sargent's Stadium at the Point to earn a spot in the semifinals.
“I was just trying to keep it simple,” Zilli said. “I was doing my best to work the ball up the middle and get on base. My teammates were putting me in great spots. It was a really great team win today, and solid performance all around from us.”
With the game tied 3-all, Paul Carpenter loaded the bases in the top of the ninth via an error, a Billy Perroz single and a walk to Jayden Taitano.
After Cleveland reliever Wyatt Fuduric caught Jordan Sabol looking for the first out, Zilli ripped an RBI single to left field to put his team ahead. Connor Bannias then drew a bases-loaded walk to give Johnstown insurance and set the eventual final.
“At that time, the pitcher was having trouble getting strikes early,” said Zilli, who finished 3-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. “I knew he was going to be coming with a fastball in the first two pitches to try and get ahead of me. I just tried to get a barrel on the ball, and it worked out”.
Mike Klingensmith tossed a painless bottom of the ninth to secure the victory for Paul Carpenter. Klingensmith earned the win on the mound after tossing 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings, giving up just two hits and striking out two. He did not allow a walk.
“I just wanted to go in there and give us the best chance to win,” Klingensmith said. “I was a little upset with myself that I allowed a run to score, but our offense picked me up. The biggest thing for me was smothering batters by working fast and throwing strikes.”
Klingensmith was brought in to replace Paul Carpenter starter Jacob Bazala in the bottom of the seventh, when Cleveland loaded the bases with one out.
Johnstown then held a 3-2 lead, but Joseph Trivisonno tied the game after beating out a double-play ball at first base on Klingensmith’s first pitch. The run was charged to Bazala, the Pete Vuckovich Award winner who finished with 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) while striking out five.
“Mike’s been that guy over the back half of the season, ever since he joined us,” Paul Carpenter interim manager Tayler Sheriff said. “We have a ton of confidence in him. We knew he’d fill it up if we put him in. He really picked it up for Jake (Bazala), who also had a very good game on the mound.”
Cleveland (3-1) recorded the game’s first run in the bottom of the first on a Michael Ferl RBI groundout. Jace Cappellini tied the game in the second for Johnstown with a run-scoring single.
Paul Carpenter took the lead by scoring single runs in both the fourth and fifth innings on an RBI triple from Jayden Taitano and a Zach Seaman sacrifice fly.
The B2 Bulls’ offense never went away, recording at least one hit in eight of their nine at-bats and was helped by three Johnstown errors, but couldn’t get any consistent production.
“I knew we had a chance with our team because we have a bunch of very resilient kids,” said Cleveland manager Jim Savel, whose squad was the last remaining undefeated team prior to Friday.
“It’s been like that all year for us. We battle and never give up. The error really hurt in the ninth, because we make that out almost every time. It’s definitely a different game if we make that play. Then our offense could’ve had an easier try of getting a run and wouldn’t have had so much pressure on them.”
Perroz also tallied three hits, including a double for Johnstown (3-1). Cappellini was 2-for-4.
Sheriff said Johnstown needs to continue its offensive output if his team wants to continue moving forward.
“We just gotta find a way,” Sheriff said. “Our rotation isn’t in a clean setup right now. It isn’t perfect, especially with the doubleheader. We just have to score more runs than the other team. That’s it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.