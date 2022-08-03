CRESSON, Pa. – In a manner befitting a veteran of three AAABA national tournaments, Phil Stahl came through when his Philadelphia Bandits were counting on him the most, then played it off as if he wasn’t the hero, but the fortunate son.
“I had the easiest part,” Stahl said. “The infield’s in. There was a lot of space to hit the ball. The guys in front of me coming through was really why that happened.
“I get lucky that I was the last one to actually go.”
Stahl’s grounder through the left side with one out in the bottom of the ninth brought home Robert Buckley with the winning run as Philadelphia came back from two runs down to hand two-time defending champion New Orleans its first loss since 2018 in the final game of Pool A play in a 17-16 three-hour barnburner appropriate for the soaring temperatures at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra-Smith Field on Wednesday afternoon.
Both teams entered the game already knowing they were heading to the quarterfinals. Philadelphia surged to a 14-6 lead through six innings only for New Orleans to erase the deficit in three at-bats to carry a 16-14 advantage into the last half-inning.
“It shows resiliency,” Stahl said. “This game didn’t mean much in the extent that we had to win. Just that we were still able to compete shows toughness, shows a lot of good characteristics that I think will help us the rest of the tournament.”
Pinch-hitter Gaetan Grandelli started the rally by lining a one-out single to center. Leadoff hitter Justin Massielo followed suit by blooping one into center before Buckley walked, setting the table for Stahl.
“For me, it was just another at-bat for him. I have all the confidence in the world,” Philadelphia manager Greg Olenski said of Stahl, who was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. “Any of our guys, one through nine, they all swing the bats. I trust all of them.”
Philadelphia scored 43 runs in its three pool-play wins.
Pinch-runner Jorden Sesar and Massielo scored to tie the game when Anthony Bruno’s chopper ate up New Orleans second baseman Jake Kauffman.
New Orleans had gotten off the canvas to take the lead by scoring eight runs in the eighth inning, Tyler Cook providing the exclamation point with a two-run triple in his only plate appearance.
“This was just one of those games with many ebbs and flows. They just kept battling and we kept battling," New Orleans manager Joey Latino said. "Unfortunately, we had an opportunity to make the play there in the last inning, and we didn’t. There’s eight teams left. Now it’s whoever can run the table between now and Saturday.
“Both teams were swinging it really well. Unfortunately, they got the big hit at the end.”
Norris McClure led New Orleans with three hits – including a pair of doubles – and five RBIs. Stephen Klein, Jacob Singletary and Logan O’Neill also had three hits for the Boosters, while Remy March came on in relief to allow just two baserunners in three of his four innings on the mound and give New Orleans a chance to get back into the game before Philadelphia got to him in the ninth.
“That young man (Marsh) grew up today. He’s only 17-years-old,” Latino said.
A three-run third, a six-run fourth and a four-run sixth had Philadelphia celebrating, and Ethan Martini was the straw stirring the Bandits’ drink, along with Austin Stalker. Philadelphia’s No. 5 and 6 hitters combined to go 6-for-7 with five runs and six RBIs through six innings. Martini came up a double shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in five runs. Stalker doubled twice.
“This is a very strong lineup,” Martini said. "We’ve been seeing the ball well and put a lot of runs on the board, and that showed today. I think it was an important game. I think it was like a statement, like ‘We’re here.’ ”
Martini wasn’t on the Bandits in 2021 when New Orleans ousted Philadelphia in the semifinals, 20-5.
“You can tell they know what they’re doing," Stahl said. "They play baseball. That’s what we really enjoy, playing baseball and doing all the little things right. Hopefully we don’t play a nine-hour game again, but maybe we’ll see them again.”
