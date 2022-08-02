The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors hitters heeded some pre-game advice to be aggressive at the plate during the second night of the 77th AAABA Tournament.
Johnstown collected 16 hits and scored 15 runs to finish off the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles in a mercy-rule shortened, seven-inning 15-1 victory.
“We squared up the baseball,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “The fourth and fifth innings were big. We put two big spots on them.”
Johnstown sent 12 batters up in the six-run fourth inning and 10 more had plate appearances in the five-run fifth inning in front of a crowd of 2,535 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We were just aggressive,” said right fielder Noah Sweeney, who had three hits, including two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. “When we started in batting practice, we were just trying to barrel balls up.
“The (Youngstown) pitcher was just really throwing strikes, so we just had to catch up on those pitches.”
Catcher Jayden Taitano, the co-MVP in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, had a two-run double in the third and drove in three runs with his triple to right-center field in the fourth.
“Our plan was just to be aggressive,” Taitano said. “That was our plan from the very start, swing the bat early.
“We know our pitching is going to do well. Our goal was to get a big lead, let our pitchers get comfortable and throw strikes, and you’re going to win the game.”
Johnstown is 2-0 in Pool D and will face Altoona (1-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Youngstown is 0-2 and will play New York (1-1) at 1 p.m. at St. Michael/Forest Hills High School.
“We’re in a good spot,” Sheriff said. “We’d like to keep the momentum going. It was a pretty good crowd again and they pretty much stayed. I think (Wednesday) will be another big one.”
Sweeney drove in a run with a double in the first inning.
He singled and scored in the third, doubled in a pair in the fourth and walked and scored in the fifth.
“I’ve been struggling at the plate a little bit recently,” Sweeney said. “Just try not to overcomplicate things. I think when you think about it too much, everything goes south.
“Just being able to adapt and just make changes is what I was trying to do out there.”
The offensive support was more than enough for pitcher Seth Shuey, a Paul Carpenter pick-up player from regular-season JCBL runner-up Mainline Pharmacy. Shuey pitched five innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking one.
Reliever Michael Klingensmith finished the last two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one.
“The pick-up guy went five innings like we wanted him to and Klingensmith did what he did,” Sheriff said. “That was the plan.”
Jace Cappellini went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run for Paul Carpenter. Jordan Sabol, Billy Perroz, Christian Zilli and Jordan Sabol each had two hits.
Youngstown’s Jason Triveri had two of his team’s five hits.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.