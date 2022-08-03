JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown's Martella's Pharmacy franchise advanced to the single-elimination bracket of the 77th AAABA Tournament on Wednesday with an 11-1, eight-inning win over Brooklyn-1 at Point Stadium.

Austin Lewis pitched seven innings and allowed just an unearned run in the first.

Jake Felton had two hits and drove in four runs for the Johnstown-2 entry, which finished 2-1 in Pool B play.

The Brooklyn Bonnie Rams finished 1-2 after opening the tournament with a win Monday.

Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com, GM of The Times-News of Cumberland, Md., and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.

