JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown's Martella's Pharmacy franchise advanced to the single-elimination bracket of the 77th AAABA Tournament on Wednesday with an 11-1, eight-inning win over Brooklyn-1 at Point Stadium.
Austin Lewis pitched seven innings and allowed just an unearned run in the first.
Jake Felton had two hits and drove in four runs for the Johnstown-2 entry, which finished 2-1 in Pool B play.
The Brooklyn Bonnie Rams finished 1-2 after opening the tournament with a win Monday.
