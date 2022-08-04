JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Starting off the 2022 AAABA Tournament with a loss on Monday, Martella’s Pharmacy has now rattled off three straight wins behind a team-driven effort and now find themselves in the semifinal round.
On Thursday, the Johnstown-2 representative outlasted the Philadelphia Bandits 11-5 in a contest that featured two lengthy delays and with the game lasting nearly four hours.
“That’s been the story Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, a total team win up and down that lineup,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Everybody is contributing and doing something. Even our guys that aren’t getting into the game have a role on this team. It’s a shame people can’t see them in the dugout carrying out their duties.”
The top of the Martella’s Pharmacy order consisting of Alex Glumac, Jared Dowey, Jake Felton and Jake Bredl went a combined 11-for-19 at the plate. Dowey pitched seven strong innings and limited a powerful Philadelphia lineup to just five runs, while Bryce McCleester hit a towering home run in the ninth to put the game out of reach.
“It’s just humbling,” McCleester said after helping punch his team’s ticket into the semifinals. "We fought all year to get to this spot and we’re not done. I’m a Johnstown kid, but this was a team win today. Everyone contributed in their own way and don’t count out Martella’s.”
It’s hard to argue with that. The Johnstown squad has seemingly found some magic after starting the tournament collecting only one hit in a 1-0 loss to New Brunswick on Monday.
Philadelphia came into Thursday’s contest with a perfect 3-0 record through pool play and had scored 43 runs in those three games, but struggled to get much going off of Dowey.
The wiry right-hander scattered eight hits, allowed five runs, three earned, and struck out seven batters.
“I think the tough part here is we had some big, costly errors and we ran into a buzzsaw,” Bandits manager Greg Olenski said after his team was eliminated. “That kid threw a hell of a game for them and had us off balance. We didn’t swing the bats how we are capable of swinging them.”
Johnstown started clicking in the top of the third. Glumac, Dowey, Felton and Bredl all started the frame with consecutive hits on the way to a four-run inning to give Martella’s Pharmacy an early 5-1 lead.
The game was stopped in the middle of the fifth, as the home plate umpire left the game feeling ill due to the extreme heat on the artificial surface of Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“The delays were out of control, and first thing is first, these umpires are a vital role in this tournament and we wanted to make sure that umpire was right,” Pfeil said.
Philadelphia kept chipping away at the Martella’s lead with runs in the fifth and seventh innings to make it 6-4. With momentum starting to change and the clouds starting to swirl over the field, Johnstown helped turned the tide back with an RBI single from Brycen Rearick in an exciting 11-pitch at-bat to make it 7-4 in the top of the eighth.
The rain started to fall after that leading to a 27-minute delay. That forced Johnstown to take out Dowey after throwing 117 pitches. The Pharmacy turned to reliever Chris Hasse.
“Jared Dowey stayed focused throughout the delay and when we had to go to Chris Hasse there because of the other delay, Chris Hasse was certainly ready and our guys stayed locked-in,” Pfeil said of the two stoppages of play.
Hasse inherited two runners with no outs in the eighth with Martella’s clinging to a three-run lead, but he struck out a pair and received a stellar defensive play from left fielder Rearick, who threw a strike to third base on a force out.
It was the Bandits' last real chance.
“They showed it all week,” Olenski said of his team’s effort. “I think our guys were competitive the entire week. They fought from behind, we played up, we had guys score runs, and we came back and battled. I think we battled the entire week.”
Johnstown did not want to leave anything to chance. Felton lined a double for an insurance run to make it 8-5.
“I was just seeing the ball really well, looking for good pitches to hit and not trying to do too much and just get base hits,” Felton said of his four-hit game.
McCleester then added his exclamation point with his no-doubt home run to set the final score at 11-5
Johnstown will take on New Orleans in the semifinal round at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Boosters have won back-to-back tournaments, and have 17 titles overall.
“What more can you ask for? New Orleans,” Pfeil said of his team’s next challenge. “You know you’ve made it pretty far in this tournament if you are facing New Orleans. If you want to have a chance to win this tournament, you have to beat New Orleans. That’s just the way it is and our guys, I think, are up to the task tomorrow for it to be a competitive game.”
