AAABA 2022 | PHOTO GALLERY | Martella's Pharmacy rolls past Brooklyn Bonnie Rams on way to single-elimination bracket

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Austin Lewis pitched Johnstown’s Martella’s Pharmacy franchise into the single-elimination bracket of the 77th AAABA Tournament on Wednesday, then said he was eager to see if his teammates could capture a championship.
Lewis worked seven innings and allowed just an unearned run in the first frame of an 11-1, eight-inning win over Brooklyn at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning and then the game was in Lewis’ hands. He yielded two hits while walking three and striking out six – consistently getting ahead of the Bonnie Rams hitters.
“It was a hot day, so I wanted to throw a bunch of strikes and get into the dugout as quick as I can,” said Lewis, a recent graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona who is headed to Mansfield University.
“When you have a defense that goes out there and makes plays for you, it’s real easy to do that.”
Martella’s Pharmacy scored an unearned run in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Alex Glumac reached on an error, moved up on an infield out and came home on a single by Jake Felton.
Brooklyn matched that in the bottom of the first on a single by leadoff batter Anderson Moreno plus a hit batsman, a walk and a throwing error.
In the top of the second, Brycen Rearick doubled home Bryce McCleester to put Martella’s back in front, 2-1.
Brooklyn pitcher Argenis Betances beaned two Martella’s hitters – Jake Bredl and McCleester – to start the fourth.
Zach Ramach then dropped down a bunt that Betances heaved past the first-base bag and down the right-field line for an error, scoring Bredl.
Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil called the play a “bunt from Ramach that spiraled into a seven-run inning.”
Indeed.
Troy Emert followed with a RBI single before a pair of walks made it 5-1, prompting Brooklyn manager Linton Dyer to go to the bullpen.
Owen Potter came on to pitch and Glumac greeted the left-hander with a base hit to right that plated another run.
Jared Dowey followed with the first of his two sacrifice flies, before Felton capped the outburst with a two-run single to left-center field.
Martella’s finished 2-1 in Pool B play after opening with a 3-0 loss to New Brunswick. A 12-6 win Tuesday over Maryland State preceded the victory over Brooklyn.
“We knew we saw a really good pitcher the first day, and we knew our pitching had depth through it,” Pfeil said. “Once we got guys on base, our offense was going to come alive.”
He added: “When you’re on base, you’re not just on base. You’re on base to create pressure, and to get that pitcher to think about the runner and the batter. and we believe when that happens, we’re going to get good pitches to hit.”
Martella’s will face Pool A winner Philadelphia at 2 p.m. Thursday, back at the Point.
“In this tournament, you like your chances anytime when it’s one game,” Pfeil said. “You’ve just got to be better than somebody for one game. It’s one game at a time. We can’t think ahead to Friday. We can’t think ahead to Saturday.”
Felton had two hits and drove in four runs for the Johns- town-2 entry. Rearick reached base all four times he went to the plate – on a double, an error and two walks – with two runs scored.
Glumac, McCleester and Garrett Greco all scored twice.
Lewis was setting down the Brooklyn batters before Chris Hasse came on to pitch the eighth.
“The offense made it easy,” Lewis said. “They put one up early. When you have a lead, it’s a lot easier to pitch out there, and you know your defense can make plays for you.”
The Brooklyn Bonnie Rams finished 1-2 after opening the tournament with a win Monday. Dyer’s team committed three errors Wednesday while his pitchers gave up four walks and hit three batters.
“You’ve got to make plays, you know?” Dyer said. “Basic plays, we didn’t make, but the team is really young and we’ll be back.”
Martella’s Pharmacy is still alive, thanks largely to a gem Wednesday from Lewis.
The franchise won Johns- town’s only AAABA title in the event’s 77-year history in 2018.
“It feels awesome,” Lewis said. “That’s what you play for. … and when you’ve got a team like this, we can make things happen. It’s fun to play with them and I’m excited to see where we can go.”
