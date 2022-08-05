JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New Orleans came into the 77th AAABA Tournament expecting to win, rather than just hoping it would find success.
So it makes sense that a team that has won as much as the Boosters have over the last half-decade would be unfazed having to play from behind against Martella’s Pharmacy in Friday’s semifinal.
Trailing by two runs in the sixth, New Orleans recorded seven consecutive singles and scored six runs, all with two outs, to snatch a lead it would never surrender in a 10-3 victory over the Johnstown-2 representative at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Boosters have won four of the past six titles and will make their fifth consecutive championship game appearance at 6 p.m. Saturday when they square off with Johns- town’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors.
“That’s a testament to the tradition of this program,” New Orleans manager Joey Latino said. “When we come up here, we want to win. We make that our goal, and we talk about it before we ever leave New Orleans.”
New Orlean’s Carson Lore threw a complete game on 113 pitches, 85 for strikes, giving up only three runs on eight hits to pair with three strikeouts and just one walk.
Lore also tossed two complete games in the 2021 tournament, including the 17-6 title game win over New Brunswick.
“That young man is a strike-thrower,” Latino said of his 20-year-old right-hander.
“He’s never going to beat himself. Today, in a word, he was outstanding.”
Logan O’Neill contributed three hits and scored three runs for New Orleans. Cade Prejeant tallied two hits, including a two-RBI single in the sixth, and finished with three RBIs. Bryan Broussard had two hits, one being an RBI single, and scored twice.
Before the outburst in the sixth, the Boosters had their hands full with Johnstown starter Aidan Layton, a Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and hurler at Seton Hill.
Despite suffering the loss, Layton gave up just one run on four hits through 52/3 innings before things began to spiral out of control.
“He (Layton) threw two fantastic games in this tournament,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Not only did he control New Orleans here, he shut down New Brunswick.
“A lot of the damage New Orleans did today were seeing-eye singles, and what do you say to them?”
After Jake Kaufman, who came in as the designated hitter after Brady Faust was ejected in the third inning, and Christian Westcott grounded out to lead off the Boosters’ sixth, Stephen Klein’s infield single began the unforeseeable rally.
Jacob Singletary, O’Neill, Norris McClure, Tyler Cook, Broussard and Prejeant all followed with singles as New Orleans grabbed a 7-3 lead.
Johnstown scored all of its runs in the fourth after Jake Bredl and Bryce McCleester led off the inning with back-to-back singles. After a sacrifice bunt, they both scored on a two-RBI single from Rockwood High School and Mount Aloysius College product Troy Emert.
A single by Brycen Rearick and a misplay on a ground ball off the bat of No. 9 hitter Garrett Greco allowed Emert to trot home for Johns- town’s third run.
Martella’s dealt with a lack of depth and an always-changing lineup to secure its 13th consecutive tournament appearance.
Following a runner-up finish in the JCBL playoffs, Johnstown went 2-1 in pool play and knocked off the Philadelphia Bandits in the quarterfinal round.
“I’m 100% proud of this group for their performance this week,” Pfeil said. “They came out and answered every punch that was thrown at them.
“They responded and played hard. I believe they fully exceeded what they were expected to do.”
Alex Glumac had two hits and was on base three times for Martella’s. Jared Dowey and Zach Ramach each added a base hit.
As for New Orleans, it will attempt to keep up the level of play that has once again put them in position to reign supreme.
“Same thing we always do – just play nine innings as hard as you can go,” Latino said about the mentality moving forward. “Have fun, play for each other and just let everything else take care of itself.”
