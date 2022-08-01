JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A rich tradition of sustained success precedes New Orleans in the lead up to every AAABA Tournament.
While the Boosters need no introduction, they had no problem providing a reminder of why they are the two-time defending national champions.
New Orleans erupted for 13 runs in the fourth inning on its way to a shortened 7-inning 18-3 rout of the North Carolina Disco Turkeys in Pool A play at Roxbury Park on Monday.
The Boosters were up 3-1 after three, but a fourth inning where they racked up 10 hits and sent 18 batters to the plate ensured them a 1-0 start to the 77th edition of the tournament.
“Once we got the big inning there, it just kind of opened things up,” New Orleans manager Joey Latino said. “We were able to just breathe a little easier and go about our business.”
New Orleans catcher Jacob Singletary led off the fourth by getting hit with a pitch and later scored. In his second at-bat of the inning, he belted a grand slam over the left-field fence off of North Carolina reliever Ben Taneman to make it 13-1.
Singletary finished 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to power the Boosters in his second trip to Johnstown.
“It was a big spot in the game,” said Singletary of the slam. “You really want to start distancing yourself a lot in that situation. Fortunately, I came through for our team and had the big swing that we needed to get going. We just piled on from there.”
Designated hitter Cade Pregeant provided three hits, four RBIs and two runs. He had both an RBI double and a two-run single in the fourth. Center fielder Bryan Broussard went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs scored.
The offensive explosion from New Orleans leaves plenty of reason for optimism moving forward with games against Columbus and Philadelphia to round out pool play over the next two days.
“We’ve got one through nine. Everybody can do something for us,” Latino said of his lineup that contains a number of tournament veterans. “Everybody can produce and drive in runs. We can use our speed, too.”
New Orleans starter Carson Lore picked up the win after throwing five innings, allowing only two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
North Carolina leadoff hitter Nico Natto sent the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first over the left-field fence to give the Disco Turkeys an early 1-0 lead.
But it was short-lived as the Boosters scored two runs on four hits in the top of the second and never looked back.
“They’re a very talented team that is able to put the bat on the ball, which is very important,” first-year North Carolina manager Scott Kirby said of New Orleans. “So if we don’t execute a pitch with two strikes, they’re going to put it in play and make our defense play and put the pressure on us.”
Max Gustafson hit a home run for North Carolina and it added one more in the sixth thanks to an RBI double from catcher Tanner Bray.
North Carolina starter Kobi Cushing suffered the loss after throwing 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits.
Despite having just 16 players and a number of them playing out of their natural position, Kirby hopes the Disco Turkeys can bounce back in the coming days.
“Hopefully, we can just turn the page on this and come back tomorrow with a fresh start,” Kirby said. “The mentality is that this didn’t happen today. Baseball is a really weird game. You have to be mentally in it. You have to be like a defensive back in the NFL where you can get torched on one play and come back again.”
New Orleans faces Columbus at Lilly at 10 a.m. Tuesday, while North Carolina travels to Westmont Hilltop to play Philadelphia at 10 a.m.
