Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors officially is a seasoned AAABA Tournament opening-night team.
Big crowd? No problem.
“We weren’t star struck,” said Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff, whose team made its second appearance as the official local night-game host in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 6,107 that shrugged off occasional rain showers in the 77th AAABA Tournament.
The Johnstown entry built a six-run lead and didn’t relent in an 8-3 victory over the New York Rockland Pirates at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Monday night’s opener.
“That was a pretty big crowd,” Sheriff said. “It gets our kids going.”
Paul Carpenter collected 11 hits, two more than New York. But the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champions had enough hits when it counted, while the Pirates stranded 11 base runners, including a bases-loaded, no-out situation that produced no runs in the bottom of the second inning.
“We got the key hits when we needed them,” Sheriff said. “We bunted when we needed to and got the plays down. That got us a run early. We played fundamentally sound baseball.”
Paul Carpenter will face the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Point. New York will meet Altoona Cumming Motors at 1 p.m. at Portage in the second round in the four-team Pool D.
Johnstown shortstop Aidan Dunlap, his team’s leadoff hitter, reached base five times with three hits and two walks. He scored three runs and had an eighth-inning triple to right-center field before being thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
“I was just seeing the ball well. The first pitch of the game, I got a single in the hole,” Dunlap said. “I was just trying to get base hits, not doing anything special and just keep going base to base.
“Definitely one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever played for,” Dunlap added. “I was a little bit nervous in the beginning, obviously the first pitch of the game. I just tried to cool down, stay calm and do what I do.”
New York right fielder Daniel Tauken had two hits and drove in a pair. The University of Albany player said the experience of playing in front of so many fans under the Point lights was special.
“That’s a big number,” Tauken said of the attendance figure. “It was pretty exciting, really cool. That’s the biggest crowd that I’ve ever played in front of. It was really fun to get a couple hits in front of this crowd and do well. It was pretty fun.”
Three Johnstown pitchers combined in a solid effort.
Starter Roman Gill went 41/3 innings despite taking a ball off his hand while fielding a hard comebacker.
“The line drive got him right in the knuckle and he went out there three more innings after that and just kept shoving for us,” Sheriff said. “That’s a big effort for us.”
Reliever Rodney Shultz earned the win by throwing 22/3 innings, and Pete Vuckovich Award winner Jacob Bazala closed out the victory with two strong innings.
“We scripted it out for those three guys to go and it worked out,” Sheriff said.
Johnstown took the lead after Connor Bannias doubled with two outs in the second and scored on Jace Cappellini’s single to right.
New York had an opportunity to produce a big inning in the bottom of the frame, loading the bases on consecutive singles by Sean Liquori, Joseph Gonzalez and Anthony Nigro.
But Paul Carpenter righty Gill retired the next three batters by strikeout, flyout and a 1-to-3 groundout.
Jayden Taitano singled in a run in the third, and Jordan Sabol and Billy Perroz each doubled in the fourth. Sabol plated one run, and Perroz drove in two on his hit to make it 6-0.
Tauken’s two-run single in the fifth inning pulled New York within 6-2.
But Johnstown answered in the sixth, as Noah Sweeny ripped a two-run double off the wall in left field to make it 8-2.
New York got one back in the eighth.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
