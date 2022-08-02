Taking control from the first pitch of Monday’s Pool B game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, New Brunswick Matrix pitcher Joe Carrea turned in a dominant performance, facing just one batter over the minimum while striking out 11 in a complete-game shutout effort as New Brunswick blanked Johnstown-2 Martella’s Pharmacy 3-0.
The ace-level effort from the 19-year-old right-hander also saw him carry a perfect game through 62/3 innings before surrendering Jared Dowey’s single to center. Carrea hit one batter and did not walk anyone while also using a 4-3 lineout double play to erase a Martella’s Pharmacy baserunner in the eighth.
A simple approach at attacking the Martella’s Pharmacy lineup was key for Carrea, who tossed the first pitch at 11:57 a.m. Monday with his final offering, a groundout to third from Alex Glumac coming at 1:39 p.m.
“Everything was really working,” Carrea said.
“With the defense that I have, I’m not afraid to to let guys hit. I had (11) strikeouts, but the outs my defense made were much more valuable.”
It was all a perfect storm for the Matrix.
“When you have, pretty much your best stuff and you’re executing your pitches like you’re capable of, and your defense plays flawless defense behind you,” New Brunswick manager Glenn Fredricks said.
“He’s our ace. He’s our guy. You can’t say enough about how he pitched today. Against the home team at the stadium. We didn’t seem to give him much offensive support, but it didn’t seem to affect him at all.”
New Brunswick (1-0 in Pool B) did enough to give Carrea the runs he needed, scratching out single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings against Martella’s Pharmacy starter Aidan Layton, who fanned seven over five innings on the mound.
When Martella’s Pharmacy managed to get a barrel on a Carrea pitch, New Brunswick’s sure-handed defense was there to make a play.
Tuesday (and Wednesday) will give the Johnstown-2 squad a chance to wash off Monday’s frustrations.
“That’s the great thing about this tournament, now that it’s not double-elimination,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said.
“Our backs are somewhat against the wall. We know we’ve got a tough competitor in Maryland State (on Tuesday). I told them, ‘You have until you walk out of this stadium to feel bad about today, and we’ve got to start focusing on tomorrow.’ ”
In the third, Brad Edwards Jr. doubled for New Brunswick’s first hit off Layton and scored two batters later when Logan Rooney grounded out to second.
Edwards cashed in New Brunswick’s run in the fourth as he singled in Walker Zampella.
Rooney singled in the fifth and scored when Jay Bant lifted a sacrifice fly to center.
“I think the most important hit in the game was Rooney’s two-strike grounder to the second baseman (in the third),” Fredricks said. “
“The middle infield played back. They gave up the run at third base. You get up there. You overswing and you strike out. It’s an absolute rally-killer. With a runner at third, he puts the ball in play and we score the run to crack open the scoring.
“I thought it was a great at-bat.”
The Matrix had eight hits with Edwards, Zampella and Andrew Schmid each delivering two knocks.
Jake Bredl reached base for Martella’s Pharmacy in the eighth when he was plunked by a Carrea offering. Troy Emert’s fielder’s-choice grounder erased Bredl, but put him on first before Bryce McCleester’s line drive was snared by Zampella, who doubled off Emert with a throw to first.
“It looks like it’s going to get through the infield,” Pfeil said. “(Zampella) just jumps up to get it.
“Any pitcher will tell you, when you through a no-hitter, one-hitter, perfect game, whatever, the defense plays a big role in that.
“Their defense backed up an excellent pitching performance.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
