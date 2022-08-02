JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gaetan Grandelli had three hits and reached base five times, Ethan Martini crushed a two-run home run and the Philadelphia Bandits outlasted the North Carolina Disco Turkeys 14-9 in the 77th AAABA Tournament at Westmont Hilltop High School on Tuesday.
Philadelphia's five-run sixth inning that pushed its lead to 12-5 marked the second time in as many days where the Bandits’ offense built a sizable lead to help them withstand a comeback attempt.
The hot bats have covered for a pitching staff that has surrendered 19 runs over the first two games in Pool A play.
But two wins have made that insignificant because Philadelphia has already clinched a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinal round regardless of the result of its matchup with New Orleans at Mount Aloysius College on Wednesday.
“Just the competitiveness out of our guys not showing any quit,” Bandits manager Greg Olenski said about what has stood out about his team thus far. “These guys can play. They’re a very experienced group.”
Philadelphia’s Xavier Delgado followed up Monday’s two-homer performance by reaching base safely five times and scoring two runs. Robert Buckley had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two.
Nico Natto homered for the second consecutive day and provided two hits for the Disco Turkeys. Jordan Fisher contributed a two-RBI single, while Pirmin Brechbuhl and Max Gustafson each tallied two hits for North Carolina.
While four different Philadelphia pitchers threw at least an inning and a third, left-handed reliever Jake Schweiker notched the win after throwing three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit with five strikeouts.
“We had some guys coming out that were relief guys in college,” Olenski said. “It was great to see that we were able to string some clean innings together. Same thing as what happened yesterday as well, we were able to piece it together.”
After allowing five runs in the top half of the fourth, the Bandits responded with three of their own in the bottom half to grab a 6-5 lead. No. 9 hitter Justin Massielo walked and later scored on an RBI double by Delgado that put the Bandits in front 7-5.
Anthony Bruno led off Philadelphia’s sixth with a base hit. After a flyout, the next four batters all recorded hits, including a two-RBI single from Wyatt Baker and Martini’s blast to right-center field.
Dawson Neal took the loss on the mound for the Disco Turkeys after throwing four innings, surrendering six runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.
North Carolina’s pitching staff struggled to stay ahead in counts, leading to Philadelphia sending at least eight hitters to the plate in three different innings.
The Disco Turkeys will finish up pool play against Columbus at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Portage.
“It seems to be that one inning that gets away from us,” Disco Turkeys manager Scott Kirby said. “We have the momentum, but that one inning puts us back a little bit, and it’s hard to get back up. I think our pitchers lose a little confidence.
“These are all young kids, so these are all growing moments. There’s a lot of positives coming out of this even though the scoreboard doesn’t really say that.”
Philadelphia added a run on three hits in the seventh and posted another in the eighth to make it 14-8 heading into the ninth.
Jorden Sesar came on in the eighth and struck out back-to-back batters with the bases loaded to get the Bandits out of the jam. He tallied two more strikeouts, including the punch out of North Carolina’s Chase Locklar to end the game.
“It’s one game at a time,” Olenski said. “We told these guys from the beginning that the most important games were Monday and Tuesday. We needed to take care of business. I’m proud of these guys.”
