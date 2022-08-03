ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Six has been the New York Rockland Pirates’ magic number over the past two days of the 77th AAABA Tournament.
Locked in a two-run game on Wednesday afternoon at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School, New York tallied six runs on six hits to create breathing room and repeat what it did on Tuesday.
New York once again rode the momentum of the six-run sixth inning and added a trio of runs in the eighth to defeat Youngstown 11-5 in a Pool D contest.
“Going into today, all we wanted to do was win this game,” New York shortstop Ben Partridge said. “The most important game of the tournament was this game. That’s what we did. We executed, people laying down bunts, people getting base hits, doubles, making every play. I don’t think we made one error today. We played a hell of a game.”
New York improved to 2-1 after losing 8-3 to the Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in Monday’s opener. New York failed to advance with Altoona’s 8-3 victory over Paul Carpenter on Wednesday.
“Honestly, when we came into the tournament, we were confident we were definitely a championship contender in the pool,” New York manager Joe Paredes Sr. said. “I thought that we had the talent to do that.
“In the first game against Johnstown, we missed opportunities. Had we cashed in on half of those, we may be in the driver’s seat right now. I’m proud of the guys the way they played.
“They are a resilient bunch.”
Nate Guillen (three runs), Sean Liguori and Partridge each provided two hits for New York.
Shawn Parnell delivered two hits for 0-3 Youngstown.
Only leading 2-0 in the sixth, New York sent 10 batters to the plate in the breakout frame.
Four straight singles started the inning. Aidan Gallagher provided an RBI single, and Anthony Nigro kept the momentum rolling with a perfectly place bunt single down the third-base line to load the bases.
“That six-run inning we had today, the biggest play was a bunt,” Paredes said. “Anthony Nigro dropped down a bunt, and put an absolute beauty down and was able to beat it out for a hit. Before you know it, six runs are on the board.
“This team executes defensively and offensively. That’s the reason why we’re 2-1 against some really good teams.”
New York is a team driven by small-ball execution.
“We play small ball,” Partridge said. “We get base hits, steal some bases, that’s the type of team we are. We’re not hitting homers.”
Joe Ottaviano’s high chopper off home plate to the pitcher brought in a run. Youngstown starter Travis Harvey hit a batter to reload the bases. Partridge and Mike Pavelchak followed with two-run, opposite-field doubles. Partridge hit a line drive just above the leaping first baseman’s glove into right field, and Pavelchak hit a book-rule double that bounced over the left-field fence.
“Coming up with the bases loaded, that’s what you have to do,” Partridge said.
“You got to come up in a big spot and you got to execute.
“I got my pitch to drive to the opposite field. I went to second, ‘Mikey P’ switched spots with me. That’s the game of baseball, man.”
New York led 8-0, and Youngstown answered with Ted Ruffner’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half.
Youngstown supplied three runs in the seventh to pull within 8-4. Matt Lockwich walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Thompson drove in two runs with a single to center.
New York went back to work in the eighth. Liguori plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Gallagher’s groundout to shortstop brought in a run. When Guillen sprinted for third base, the first baseman’s throw went wide of the mark as Guillen scored.
New York led 11-4.
Parnell tripled off the top of the center-field fence in the eighth to bring Youngstown within 11-5.
New York right-hander Jake Confrey allowed three earned runs and struck out five batters over six-plus innings to earn the victory.
The Rockland Pirates went ahead in the second on Nigro’s RBI groundout. An error allowed Chris Calvario to score from second base in the fifth.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
