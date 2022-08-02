LILLY, Pa. – Tuesday's Pool A game between Columbus and New Orleans had the feel of a high-scoring affair in the 77th AAABA Tournament at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
New Orleans posted 18 runs, and Columbus tallied 10 on Monday. Tuesday's contest was a contrast in styles.
Locked in a tie game, the two-time defending tournament champion New Orleans Boosters tallied four runs over the final three innings to earn a 6-3 victory.
In a tie game in the top of the seventh, New Orleans regained the lead on a sacrifice fly by Christian Westcott.
Starting and winning pitcher Chris Olivier kept things in check all game. The 6-foot right-hander struck out 12 and walked two. He was removed after seven complete innings.
"Mainly the inside fastball and being able to hide the breaking ball and having my catcher setting up where the ball needed to be thrown," Olivier described his success against Columbus' lineup.
Tuesday marked the first time Olivier threw over 100 (106) pitches since coming off Tommy John surgery in April 2021.
"Today, we needed to stay patient stay in the game and pitch solid after putting up 18 runs yesterday," New Orleans manager Joey Latino said.
With the score tied at two in the top of the sixth, three consecutive balks were called against Columbus pitcher Matthew McElligott with two outs. Logan O'Neill was the recipient of the three balks and was awarded home on the third balk call. Controversy broke out after the third balk call.
The Columbus manger came out to talk to the umpires. The umpires convened and it was ruled the runner be put back on third base. The following batter struck out looking leaving the game tied at two.
New Orleans added another run in the top of the eighth on an RBI fielder's choice by Cade Pregeant to make the score 4-2.
Columbus added an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to make it 4-3.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, Jacob Singletary singled and O'Neill doubled to left, setting the table for third baseman Norris McClure. McClure turned on a 2-0 fastball and ripped it down the right-field line to bring home two big insurance runs for New Orleans.
McClure was 0-for-4 going into that at-bat. He got the job done to give New Orleans a 6-3 lead.
"I just needed to be patient and focus on what needed to be done," McClure said.
New Orleans' Kaile Levatino came on for the final two innings to earn the save while striking out one and walking one.
Columbus manager Daniel Crabtree LePara tried to stay upbeat down 0-2 in the tournament.
"We're looking to comeback and win and finish strong," Crabtree LePara said. "We have great kids that play hard. We've played two tough teams and we were right with both until the end."
New Orleans received two hits, two stolen bases and two RBIs from Pregeant. Bryan Broussard added two hits, and O'Neill scored twice. New Orleans stole five bases as a team.
Braydon Quincel provided two hits, including an RBI, and an RBI for Columbus. Leadoff hitter Eric Colaco contributed two hits, including a two-bagger, and two stolen bases.
New Orleans faces Philadelphia in a battle of 2-0 teams at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Aloysius College. New Orleans defeated the Bandits in a 2021 semifinal. Both teams are secured of spots in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.