JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The New Orleans Boosters extended a championship streak and tied into history made almost 70 years ago on Saturday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
The Louisiana franchise scored three runs in the eighth inning to break open a one-run contest and defeat Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5-1 in the championship game of the 77th AAABA Tournament in front of 2,148 fans at the Point.
New Orleans (5-1) won its 18th AAABA Tournament championship overall dating to its first crown in 1948.
Despite a strong effort by the Johnstown representative, New Orleans won its third consecutive AAABA Tournament championship and fifth in seven years.
It also marked the first time the Boosters won three consecutive titles since the early years of the storied franchise's history – 1953, 1954 and 1955.
Paul Carpenter (4-2) had advanced to the championship game for the third time since 2016. The Capital Advisors finished as tournament runner-up all three times.
New Orleans center fielder Bryan Broussard and pitcher Chris Olivier shared AAABA Tournament MVP honors.
Olivier pitched seven innings on Saturday, striking out 11 batters in his second win of the week, including a victory on Monday against North Carolina. He had 23 strikeouts and a 1.93 ERA in two tournament appearances.
Broussard batted .524 (11-for-21) and had two doubles, a triple, nine runs scored and 10 RBIs. He also had a 1.000 fielding percentage with 14 putouts and one assist.
New Orleans' Norris McClure was the tournament RBI champion with 11 driven in. He knocked in a run in the eighth-inning rally to break a three-way tie at 10 for the RBI lead with teammates Broussard and Jacob Singletary.
Columbus' Noah Sprowls won the tournament batting title with a .538 average (7-for-13).
Philadelphia Bandits (3-1) were awarded the AAABA Tournament Sportsmanship Award.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors designated hitter Christian Zilli earned The Tribune-Democrat MVP Award annually honoring a player from one of the two local teams in the tournament.
Zilli had a team-high .500 batting average (8-for-16) with a double and a home run he smacked over the left-field screen in Saturday's contest. Zilli scored six runs and drove in four.
