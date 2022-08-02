CRESSON, Pa. – About the only thing New Brunswick Matrix didn’t manage to do in Tuesday’s clash of AAABA Tournament Pool B unbeatens with Brooklyn Bonnie Rams was to end it early.
New Brunswick scored a run in the top of the seventh to forge a 10-run differential only for Brooklyn to score twice with two outs in the bottom of the frame and eventually push the contest the distance. That was enough to keep Matrix manager Glenn Fredricks from fully savoring a victory that clinched a spot back into the quarterfinals for his returning tourney runners-up.
“Teams like New Orleans don’t sleepwalk through the middle innings between two big innings. They tack on one or two to open up the game,” Fredricks said. “No matter what the competition, if you get to the end and you don’t finish the job, it stays with you.”
In this case, finishing the job for New Brunswick means returning to the finals and winning it this time. Matrix gained a little more breathing room in that pursuit heading into the last day of pool play with Jay Bant knocking in five runs and Colin Leyner turned in the team’s second strong starting pitching performance in as many days to power New Brunswick to a 13-8 triumph in intermittent rain showers at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra-Smith Field.
New Brunswick jumped out to a 5-0 lead through 1 1/2, then broke it wide open with a seven-run sixth inning. Bant’s double that cleared the loaded bases was the big blow in the first inning. Frankie Sanchez duplicated that in the seventh when he blooped one into just the right spot.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders right now,” Bant said. “We know we’re here to win.”
Bant and Walker Zampella each doubled twice for New Brunswick, which had eight extra-base hits among its 11 total hits. Matrix also drew six walks, had four hit batsmen and benefited from five Brooklyn errors.
Zampella was 3-for-4. New Brunswick’s cleanup hitter, Bant, bounced back after going 0-for-4 in Monday’s 3-0 win over Martella’s Pharmacy. He also scored two runs.
“I felt really good in the box," Bant said. "Just a lot more comfortable. Just got the weight off my shoulders. I know all these guys can produce behind me. All the weight was lifted, and I could just do my thing.”
Shaun Piotrowski also doubled and singled for New Brunswick, and Gianni Marano and Rocko Brzezniak scored three times apiece.
That was plenty of support for Leyner, who spaced six hits, allowed just two earned runs and struck out six while walking none over six-plus innings to follow up Joe Carrea’s 11-strikeout one-hitter on Monday.
“My curveball was working really good for me, and I located the fastball," Leyner said. "It was getting them out, getting them jammed. I had some cushion to play with, which relaxes me a little bit more.”
Genesis Nunez and Bryan Abraham each finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Bonnie Rams, who need to beat Martella’s Pharmacy at Sargent’s Stadium on Wednesday to stay alive in the tourney. Brooklyn manager Linton Dyer was most vocal, though, about his displeasure with the umpiring of Jeramie Yeoman and Steve Oakes.
“We can’t drive up here six hours when we don’t have a chance because the umpires are taking us out of the game," Dyer said. "Yes, my guys made errors, but we were battling, but we got no calls. We’ve got to come out aggressively (on Wednesday) so the umpires don’t play a part in the game.”
New Brunswick made it all the way to the final game in 2021 after losing on opening night. The fast start this year has Matrix in a very different position.
“We’re playing with house money,” Fredricks said. “Opening up 2-0 gives you a little more leeway to work on some things.”
This is the 10th anniversary of New Brunswick’s only championship in tournament history.
“I think everyone knows who we are," Bant said. "I don’t think we have anything to prove. It’s just taking that next step, getting over that hump.”
