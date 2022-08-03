JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The first step for New Brunswick on its path to redemption for 2021’s lopsided AAABA Tournament title game loss was to dominate pool play.
Consider that box checked off after the Matrix completed a clean sweep of Pool B with a 11-2 victory over Maryland State Crabfest at Roxbury Park on Wednesday afternoon.
A day after a seven-run inning propelled the New Jersey squad to a comeback win over Brooklyn-2, a seven-run eighth inning broke open a tight 4-2 game.
While there is still plenty of work to do as New Brunswick enters the quarterfinal round, it would be tough to not be optimistic about its prospects of being the last team standing.
“I just hope we keep it going,” New Brunswick manager Glenn Fredricks said. “Whoever they tell us we have to play tomorrow, I hope we continue to play good baseball. At the end of nine innings, we’ll see where we’re at.”
New Orleans’ loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday secured the Boosters the No. 2 seed out of Pool A, meaning the Boosters and the Matrix will match up in the round of eight at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
New Brunswick was battered 17-6 by New Orleans in the championship game in 2021, but Fredricks and his team believe they have a chance to flip the script on Thursday.
“We have the right mix of new guys with the right vets from last year,” Fredericks said. “They know what it takes to get that far. It seems like we’ve been out here for a month. We’ve been out here for three days. We’re only halfway there.
“These guys have to understand that, and I think the older guys will be able to let the younger guys know that this is a focus-type thing.”
Rocko Bzezniak blasted a two-run homer, cracked an RBI single and scored twice for New Brunswick. Gianni Marano had two hits, including a solo home run in the third, and scored three runs.
“When this lineup hits top to bottom, we’re very difficult to beat,” Fredricks said.
While the offense has had notable success, New Brunswick’s pitching staff is also pulling its weight, giving up just 11 runs thus far and only two combined on Monday and Wednesday.
Tyler Tilton threw five scoreless innings to pick up the win. He allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out three.
“I think our starting pitching has been magnificent for the first three games,” Fredricks said. “When you get great pitchers going deep into the games – in this tournament especially – it gives your bullpen a chance to rest up.”
John Higgins allowed two runs, one earned, in four innings and struck out five in relief of Tilton.
Maryland State starter Raphel Roman suffered the loss after surrendering four runs on five hits with four strikeouts compared to five walks.
Brandon Cook reached base safely three times and scored a run for Crabfest. Ryan Torres doubled, and Danneuris Infante walked and scored a run.
Despite coming up winless in pool play, Maryland State manager Mike Higginbotham is appreciative of the experience Johnstown provides.
“They got great experience, playing against good teams, seeing good pitching,” Higginbotham said about the positives his team can take away from this week. “They got to better themselves, so they can get to where they want to go.
“They did a good job. Great experience.
“AAABA did a great job putting this on.”
Maryland State had an opportunity to tie or even take the lead in the top half of the eighth.
Crabfest had runners on the corners with one out when disaster struck.
Higgins’ quick step off the mound set off a chain reaction that eventually led to both runners being tagged out, killing what could have been a game-changing rally.
The Matrix racked up four hits and sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom half to slam the door shut.
