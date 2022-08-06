JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – WCRO AM/FM will broadcast tonight's AAABA Tournament championship game between New Orleans and Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Click here to listen to the action at www.tribdem.com.
Both teams are 4-1. Paul Carpenter defeated Cleveland and Brooklyn on Friday to advance to the title game. Two-time defending champion New Orleans knocked off New Brunswick on Thursday and Martella's Pharmacy on Friday.
WCRO has been carrying the night games from Sargent's Stadium at the Point all week. Veteran announcers Don Stanton and John DeFazio will call the action.
The Tribune-Democrat is offering the feed from Lightner Communications' WCRO (1230 AM and 102.9 FM) in cooperation with the AAABA and the radio network.
