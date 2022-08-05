JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – WCRO AM/FM will broadcast two games in the AAABA Tournament's Friday triple-header, announcers Don Stanton and John DeFazio said after a Thursday night rainout forced a change in the schedule.
Click here to listen to the action at www.tribdem.com.
WCRO has been carrying the night games from Sargent's Stadium at the Point all week.
On Friday, Stanton and DeFazio will call the 10 a.m. rescheduled game between Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and Cleveland, which was rained out on Thursday evening.
As our Mike Mastovich reported, if Paul Carpenter wins and advances to a 7:30 p.m. game Friday, the duo will call that second contest featuring the Johnstown-1 entry.
But if Paul Carpenter loses to Cleveland, Stanton and DeFazio will instead call at 1:30 p.m. contest between Johnstown-2 Martella's Pharmacy and New Orleans.
The Tribune-Democrat is offering the feed from Lightner Communications' WCRO (1230 AM and 102.9 FM) in cooperation with the AAABA and the radio network.
