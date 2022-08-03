PORTAGE, Pa. — The luck of the draw wasn’t the most kind to Columbus and North Carolina for the 77th AAABA Tournament.
The TNT Knights and Disco Turkeys were placed into Pool A alongside two-time defending champion New Orleans and 2021 semifinalist Philadelphia, and both squads dropped their respective matchups against the two opponents.
With Columbus and North Carolina having already been mathematically eliminated from the quarterfinal round, the teams were looking to end their seasons on a high note on Wednesday afternoon. The TNT Knights were able to do just that, grinding out a 13-9 victory over the Disco Turkeys at Haschak Memorial Field in Portage.
“This was a really good way to finish for these guys,” said Columbus interim manager Dmitri Collaros, whose team closes pool play with a 1-2 record for the second straight year.
“They came out in a game that really didn’t mean anything and competed, had good at-bats and played hard. That’s something that’s great to see. It shows the kind of kids they are and just how they want to win every day.”
This year marked the first tournament appearance for both Collaros and North Carolina manager Scott Kirby, in what was the Disco Turkeys’ second trip to Johnstown.
North Carolina finished this year’s tournament winless after coming in with a strong debut in 2021. The Disco Turkeys finished 2-1 in pool play before falling to Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the quarterfinal round. North Carolina was also given the Sportsmanship Award following the championship game.
“I really wish we could’ve put together a win this week,” Kirby said. “However, we faced some very, very tough competition. Overall, the guys had a good time, and when it comes down to it, that’s the most important part. Next year, we’ll know what to expect. But, overall, the experience of being here was great.”
Kirby also came to Johnstown with less of a roster than what he had expected, as the Disco Turkeys lost several position players in the week leading up to the tournament due to them being called back to school. This forced Kirby to start three additional pitchers in the field against Columbus.
“They had to go back to get ready for college ball, and I can’t go against that, being this is summer ball,” Kirby said. “We’ll just have to plan ahead in case that happens. That’s kind of where the couple extra miscues in the field stemmed from, guys being out of position and not in a normal spot.”
North Carolina committed three of its seven errors in the top of the first inning, as Columbus scored four times while on its way to leading 8-1 through three innings.
The Disco Turkeys attempted to chip away, getting the deficit to as small as three runs in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded and the tying run at first base, Columbus reliever Matt McElligot struck out Aidan McAllister to end the threat.
Columbus pounded out 14 hits, led by Noah Sprowls’ three knocks, including a double and a two-run homer that gave the TNT Knights an 11-4 lead in the seventh inning. Eric Colaco, Mike Frankhauser, Matt McClements and Logan Ullom had two hits a piece for Columbus.
Max Gustafson and Nico Noto both homered for North Carolina.
“We swung the bats very well all week,” Collaros said. “The two games before this, we didn’t do too well with runners in scoring position with less than two outs, but today we were all over it. They looked loose and confident. I know we enjoyed ourselves this week. Hopefully we can come back next year and go farther.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.