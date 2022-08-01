PORTAGE, Pa. – Cleveland manager Jim Savel Sr. admitted he was a little nervous heading into the bottom of the ninth inning in Monday’s Pool C opener against Buffalo.
With the B2 Bulls leading by three runs, Buffalo got three straight runners aboard to load the bases with no outs.
While being in the high-pressure situation, Cleveland pitcher Wyatt Fuduric retired the next three batters to seal an 8-5 victory for the B2 Bulls to begin the 77th AAABA Tournament at Haschak Memorial Field.
“If we make the right pitch, I knew we’d get out of that inning okay,” Savel said. “I had all the confidence in Wyatt. He’s a very talented pitcher and I put him in that high-pressure situation. He and the guys played well enough today to earn this win. We performed well when we needed to.”
Fuduric had entered the bottom of the ninth inning having thrown the previous two frames, allowing a solo home run to Jake Hollins, his second of the day.
Buffalo opened the inning with three consecutive singles on just four pitches to load the bases. After Fuduric caught Nick Schulz looking for the first out, Hollins came to the plate.
“I knew I had to make a pitch,” said Fuduric, who is one of just two 18-year-olds on the Cleveland roster. “I was a little puckered up after they loaded the bases so fast. I didn’t want to come at (Hollins) because my fastball wasn’t where I wanted it to be today. I just did my best to maintain my composure.”
Prior to the ninth, Hollins was 4-for-4 with two solo home runs and an RBI single. After two fastballs at the knees, Fuduric used a back-door curveball to get Hollins to ground into a fielder’s choice, with the putout getting the runner at home plate.
Fuduric then struck out Quinn Mahoney to end the game and earn the save.
“We played a great game today,” Buffalo manager Leo Dandes said. “I loved our approach in the box. That helped us battle back and make the game that close. We have a lot of young guys that played like veterans today. We were just one play away from winning this game. It was that close.”
Cleveland built a 6-0 lead after tallying three runs in each of the first and third innings. The B2 Bulls were then held scoreless for the ensuing five frames, as Buffalo chipped away and cut the deficit to 6-5 heading to the ninth. Michael Ferl gave Cleveland its much-needed insurance with a two-run double that set the eventual final.
“That’s been kind of the story of our season,” Ferl said. “We have a big, fast start, then coast it out. I think if we lock in and hit the way we know how for the whole game, we should be set. We have a couple of guys that can hit for some pop.”
Five Cleveland hitters tallied multiple hits, with Ferl and Joseph Lehner both recording three RBIs and a run scored. John Anservitz earned the win on the mound after allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits while walking four and striking out seven.
Buffalo relievers Ty Johnson and Josh Sheehan combined to throw five scoreless frames and strike out four hitters.
Cleveland (1-0) faces Zanesville at Roxbury Park at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Buffalo (0-1) will take on Brooklyn-1 at St. Michael at 1 p.m.
“I preach the energy game a lot, and I think we had a little more that carried us through today,” Savel said. “If we can come out and hit the ball like we did today, plus we have another good pitcher on the mound tomorrow, it should be an exciting day.”
