LILLY, Pa. – In what was turning out to be a back and forth slugfest for the first six innings with 21 combined runs scored, things simmered down later in the Pool C contest between the Brooklyn Cougars and Cleveland B2Bulls.
Cleveland tallied two runs in the top of the ninth to secure a 12-11 victory and the No. 1 seed in the pool on Wednesday afternoon at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
Both teams will play in Thursday's quarterfinals.
"Knowing we clinched a spot, we wanted to come out and build momentum, get the lead and move on," Cleveland manager Jim Savel Sr. said. "After three games, we still have some strong arms to continue in the tournament. Brooklyn-1 played a great game."
Trailing 11-10, Cleveland's first two hitters were retired in the top of the ninth inning. Noah Brazytis singled, and catcher Dylan Gamber followed with a base hit. Michael Persichetti lined a single to left, scoring Brazytis with the tying run. Center fielder Joseph Trivisonno ripped a double to left field as Gamber scored the eventual winning run.
"I was looking to see the ball and put it in play and hope it falls in," said Trivisonno, who provided two hits.
Cleveland reliever Preston Mauzy retired the Brooklyn Cougars in order in the ninth to cement a 3-0 pool record.
Cleveland will meet the Pool D runner-up. Brooklyn matches up with the Pool D champion on Thursday.
Brooklyn-1 was scoring at will early on to build a 6-2 lead. Leadoff hitter John Riviere-Vejas finished 4-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
"As a leadoff hitter, it's my job to get on base and let the guys drive me in," Riviere-Vejas said.
No. 3 hitter Myles Vazquez finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
"With runners on base, I want to be consistent and be focused and do my job," Vazquez said. "After that, it's the next man-up mentality."
Between the fourth and sixth innings, the Cleveland bats awoke. The B2Bulls tallied eight runs over that span to trail 11-10. Brooklyn added three runs in the fourth to break a 6-all tie. Cleveland's
Cleveland designated hitter Ozzie Campbell going went 3-for-3 in the middle frames with two triples, a double, run scored and an RBI.
"Stay back, put the ball in play and find the openings," Campbell explained his approach.
Right fielder Blake Barker went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a run batted in.
"See the ball, stay alive, put the ball in play and good things will happen," Barker said.
Mauzy went 5 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and two runs. Mauzy struck out one and did not walk a batter.
Gamber contributed two hits and two runs for Cleveland. Persichetti added two knocks.
Brooklyn's Ronald Fils-Aime went 3-for-4. Danny Pena drove in two runs, and Ryan Goonan added two hits.
Note: Cleveland's Blake Barker is the son of former Cleveland Indians pitcher Len Barker, who threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981, against the Toronto Blue Jays.
