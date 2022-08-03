JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There was nothing on the line for Buffalo or Zanesville in Wednesday’s 77th AAABA Tournament Pool C finale at Westmont Hilltop High School other than the opportunity to conclude their respective seasons on a positive note, as both clubs came into the contest with 0-2 records and were already eliminated from advancing to the quarterfinal round.
Buffalo was the team that went out with a flourish, as the Royal Printing squad jumped out to an early lead and never let up. Center fielder Kyle Finn went 5-for-5 and scored five runs to spark a 17-hit attack that powered a mercy-rule shortened 15-2 victory over the Junior Pioneers in seven innings.
“We played two really tough games Monday and Tuesday that didn’t break our way,” Buffalo manager Leo Dandes said. “It was really important for our guys to show well today and represent our league as well as we can. We showed that we’re a quality ballclub.”
Third baseman Nick Schulz finished 3-for-4, while second baseman Drew Podlas and first baseman Ryan Voight each had two hits and drove in three runs for Buffalo.
Three Royal Printing pitchers combined to scatter eight hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks over seven innings, with Josh Sheehan picking up the win in relief after coming on in the fifth.
The short-handed Junior Pioneers had just 10 players available for the contest.
“These guys came out and gave me 125% every game,” Zanesville manager Jay Bonifant said.
“They battled and never quit.”
Finn led off the game with a single and later came home on Voight’s one-out double to open the scoring. Right fielder Jake Hollins followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0 at the end of the first inning.
Finn doubled with two outs in the bottom of the second and subsequently scored on Podlas’ single before Zanesville answered with a run in the top of the fourth.
Nate Johnson and Jesse Driskel singled with two outs, and Christopher Brison’s line drive to left plated Johnson to put the Junior Pioneers on the board.
A bases-loaded walk to Podlas and a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder by Voight made it 6-1 after four innings, but Zanesville cut into that deficit with a single tally in the top of the fifth.
Tyler Arter, who finished with two hits for the Junior Pioneers, doubled with one out and came home on Justin Corbin’s two-out single to center.
Buffalo put the contest out of reach with four runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
Consecutive singles by Sheehan, Finn and Podlas with two on and one out pushed across two more runs for Buffalo, and Sheehan then scored on an error. Zach Evans’ RBI groundout plated Finn to make it 10-2.
Back-to-back run-scoring singles by Quinn Mahoney and Sheehan in the sixth were followed by Finn’s fifth hit of the game, a double that brought in Mahoney.
“This was the last game for a lot of our guys, and we wanted to go out on a high note,” Finn said.
“We played well and had a lot of fun.”
Evans then drove in Sheehan with a groundout, and Finn subsequently scored his fifth run of the game and completed the Buffalo scoring when he came home on Voight’s RBI single.
“Kyle Finn is a special player and a tremendous athlete,” Dandes said. “We were lucky to have him.”
The AAABA Tournament experience made a positive impression on first-year skipper Dandes.
“This was my first time here, and this is a great tournament,” Dandes said. “It’s run very well, the competition is excellent. We look forward to coming back next year and doing a little better.”
