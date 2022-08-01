LILLY, Pa. – As the leadoff hitter for his team, Brooklyn Bonnie Rams outfielder Anderson Moreno is often relied upon to set the pace for the lineup and spark others to produce offensively.
But as his team faced Maryland State on Monday in Pool A play of the 77th AAABA Tournament Monday at Lilly-Washington Memorial Field, Moreno was instead tasked with providing a few timely hits in a back-and-forth affair.
The Southern New Hampshire product went 3-for-6 at the plate with two RBIs and drove in the game-winning run as Brooklyn staved off Maryland State in a 10-7 victory.
“When you’re batting first, you always need to have good (at-bats) and set the tempo a little bit,” said Moreno, whose Bonnie Rams surrendered a four-run lead in the seventh inning. “I was pretty relaxed today even though it was a close game, and I think that helped.”
The Brooklyn-2 squad took the opening-day victory after scattering three runs across the game’s final two innings.
With the score tied at seven apiece in the top of the eighth, an error by Maryland State allowed Likeiry Tavares Jiminez to safely reach first base.
On the ensuing at-bat, Moreno drilled a double to left field to drive home the eventual game-winning run.
Similar to his role as a leadoff hitter, Moreno said Monday’s game was the perfect icebreaker for his team.
“We drove a really long way, and we want to stay here for as long as we can,” he said. “This first win was so important for us. We have the momentum now, and we’re hoping to do something with it.”
Brooklyn held the lead for much of the game with the help of several Maryland State mistakes.
Crabfest allowed Brooklyn to strike in the first inning with an error at third base, and another miscue in the sixth allowed the Bonnie Rams to extend the lead to four in the sixth.
“We played decent overall today,” Maryland State manager Mike Higginbotham said. “If you take away some of the errors, I think we win the game.”
Bryan Abraham (2-for-4) recorded three RBIs to help fuel Brooklyn’s offensive surge.
Despite the deficit, Maryland State continued to fight and evened up the score late.
Samuel Canela scored off a single by Waskar Vicente Martinez in the fourth to put Maryland on the board, and runs by Danneuris Infante and Jiminez in the fifth cut the Brooklyn lead to three.
“We were hitting the ball well today,” Higginbotham said in reference to his team’s 14 hits. “We just have to come together as a team a little more, but our guys played hard. Those four runs in the seventh were a big kicker for us. We just laid down a little bit late.”
In the seventh, Crabfest tallied four hits and four runs to knot the game up at seven.
“We had a big lead there, but (Maryland State) didn’t hold back,” Brooklyn manager Linton Dyer said. “There’s a reason they were in the quarterfinals last year. I told our guys that it was our time to score some runs again.”
Brooklyn added two insurance runs in the ninth – courtesy of Adrien Espinal and DelaCruz – to further distance itself.
Maryland State had a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth, but Bonnie Rams closer Argenis Betances tallied two strikeouts to deny any final comeback opportunity.
While his team is 1-0 in pool play, Dyer is hoping to see a stronger performance from his team Tuesday afternoon versus New Brunswick.
“I want to see a better effort,” Dyer said. “We need to work harder and make some plays on defense. That’s going to be key for us these next two days.”
Maryland State is looking to bounce back Tuesday afternoon against Martella’s Pharmacy.
“Tomorrow is a new day for us,” Higginbotham said. “We just need to flush this down the toilet and come back tomorrow ready to play.”
