PORTAGE, Pa. – Coming off a loss to Johnstown champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors on opening night, New York rebounded well on Day 2 of the 77th AAABA Tournament.
The Rockland Pirates also needed just one inning to get the job done.
Tied with Altoona Cumming Motors heading to the bottom of the third, New York put six runs on the board to take the lead and never looked back, as the Rockland Pirates defeated Altoona 8-4 at Haschak Memorial Field in Portage.
“Every now and then, you get innings where the entire offense clicks,” New York manager Joe Pareres Sr. said. “It’s not surprising with these kids because that’s what they can do. We sent 11 guys to the plate that inning and made a statement. It was a big help for the game.”
New York grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Dan Tauken RBI single. Altoona tied the score in the next half on a solo home run by Devon Boyles.
The Rockland Pirates then took advantage in the third, using five hits to score six times, while capitalizing on two Altoona errors. Tauken hit a two-run home run, Patrick Costin tripled in two runs and Ben Partridge tallied an RBI knock. New York chased Altoona starter Derek Fravel after just 2 1/3 innings.
“They had a couple hard hit balls that inning,” Altoona manager Chris Sanders said. “Pair that with our couple miscues, it’s gonna lead to some runs. That one inning killed us. That is a class-filled organization we faced today, and they deserved it. They played well.”
Altoona had multiple chances to put runs on the board throughout the contest, including loading the bases with no outs in the sixth inning, but failed to score.
Cumming Motors had at least one knock in eight of their nine turns at bat, outhitting the Rockland Pirates 14-11, while stranding 11 runners.
“I think a lot of it had to do with how we came out yesterday,” Sanders said. “We were hot. Today, I think the field was a little deceiving. You look at it and you think, ‘If I get it in the air, it’s going over the fence.’ We’ll recover, though. I have all the faith in my guys.”
Cumming Motors reliever Bryant Allison was able to keep New York within reach by tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three singles while walking one and striking out seven.
Altoona chipped away at its deficit, scoring three runs in the seventh on home runs by Lucas Muffie and Kevin Lehner to cut the New York lead to 7-4.
The Rockland Pirates tallied their final insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Mike Pavelchak, who also earned the win on the mound for New York.
“Getting that run in the eighth was a big boost to our confidence to finish the game,” Pareres said. “After our big inning, we hit a little bit of a wall. I give credit to their relief pitching, they threw very well.”
With Altoona and New York sitting with 1-1 records in Pool D, Wednesday is now likely a must-win situation for both teams.
Altoona will face Paul Carpenter at 7 p.m. at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, looking to avoid its same fate from in 2021, when Cumming Motors easily won its first game before losing the next two.
“We’re just gonna go by what we’ve done all year, and be laser focused,” Sanders said. “We take one game at a time. We’re gonna come out tomorrow in front of that crowd, be focused, and play our style of baseball.”
New York will take on Youngstown at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Michael.
“I say the same thing to the guys day in and day out, nine innings is a lot of baseball,” Pareres said. “That’s a lot of game time to create and take advantage of opportunities. We just have to embrace the moment and make the best of it.”
