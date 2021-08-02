Austin Homer only needed a single on Monday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors designated hitter stepped to the plate with two outs in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning against the New Brunswick Matrix. A packed Sargent’s Stadium at the Point was rocking.
With Billy Perroz on second base after a walk and a steal, Matrix veteran manager Glenn Fredricks made a move by the baseball book. He intentionally walked power-hitting Brandon Lane to put runners on first and second, setting up a potential force out while taking away a big bat.
Homer didn’t take offense at the strategy. Instead, he roped an opposite field single into the left-field corner to drive in Perroz with the game-winning run. Paul Carpenter walked-off New Brunswick 5-4 in front of 5,680 fans and the Bomb Squad on opening night of the 76th AAABA Tournament.
“I was really excited about it all. I was just excited to be in the moment,” Homer said moments before one of his teammates doused him with a container of ice water. “That’s what I dreamed about, being here in front of these people. Just a great time. I was enjoying it up there.”
Homer had one of nine Paul Carpenter hits in the franchise’s first ever appearance as the night-game host team in the opener.
“I was looking for a fastball,” Homer said. “I saw it was an outside fastball so I took it the other way. When I rounded first, I saw my entire team coming at me. It was the coolest moment of my life.”
Paul Carpenter reliever Bobby Kusinsky got the win, pitching 31/3 innings while allowing three hits and no runs. He struck out three and walked one.
“We put ourselves in position to win the game on multiple occasions, but their kid made the pitches he needed to make with runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and the ninth,” New Brunswick’s Fredricks said. “We could have broke that game open when we tied it up. Credit to their kid.”
Paul Carpenter will face Altoona-1 Cumming Motors at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Point. New Brunswick will play Buffalo at noon at Westmont Hilltop. Both games are in Pool D.
“This is what we’ve wanted for eight years for our team, our franchise, and for (sponsor) Paul Carpenter,” PCCA manager Dave Sheriff said. “What a great atmosphere with the Bomb Squad getting us going. We’ll get to do it at least two more nights.”
New Brunswick tallied an unearned run in the top of the second to lead 1-0.
After Paul Carpenter starting pitcher Bryan Layton retired the first two batters, Brad Edwards singled to left, Andrew Schmid reached on an error that allowed Edwards to reach third base. Christian Petriello’s infield single plated a run.
Johnstown answered in the third, as the first six batters reached base, chasing New Brunswick starting pitcher Devin Sharkey.
After a hit batsman and a walk, Joe Olsavsky singled in two runs to put Paul Carpenter up 2-1.
Sam Contacos singled to center, and Lane drove a ball to the fence in right-center field for a triple, allowing Olsavsky and Contacos to score and get the large crowd going.
“It was awesome, the energy here,” Homer said.
With Paul Carpenter leading 4-1, Fredricks turned to right-handed reliever Manny Corporan, a 6-foot-3 LaSalle pitcher who ended the threat.
In the top of the fifth, the Matrix ripped four extra-base hits to tie the game at 4-all.
“When you go through the lineup three times with your pitcher, they’re going to catch up to a couple balls,” Sheriff said. “That’s what they did.
“Give them credit. They tied it up.
“Bobby K went in and shut the door for us. Resilience. We just kept on playing. We play baseball hard. We play until the end.”
The Matrix’s Christian Petriello led off the big inning with a double off the screen, and Justin Scotto hit a home run over the brick wall in left-center. Gianni Marrano doubled to deep right field and scored on Steve Yellen’s double to right. Yellen was out trying to stretch his hit to a triple, and Layton retired the next two batters.
The bullpens recorded big outs to keep the score even. The Matrix used four hurlers.
“I’m proud of the way my kids took the whole thing in tonight,” Fredricks said.
“It’s a privilege to play not only here in this tournament but in this night game.
“It’s an experience we’re not going to forget for a very long time.”
Homer and his teammates certainly won’t forget the night.
“Homer was on the bubble,” Sheriff said. “We decided as a coaching staff that we needed a hitter in that kind of situation rather than a 10th pitcher.
“He was put on this roster for that situation and it paid off.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
