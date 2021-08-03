ST. MICHAEL – J.T. Singletary's grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning sparked New Orleans to a 16-6 victory shortened to eight innings due to the 10-run rule over Columbus at Forest Hills High School. New Orleans improved to 2-0 in Pool A, while Columbus slipped to 1-1.
New Orleans trailed 6-5 in the fifth inning, but the Boosters tallied 11 unanswered runs to close out the game.
The Boosters drew two bases-loaded walks in the sixth before Singletary's blast soared over the left-field fence to lead 11-6. Singletary drove in five runs.
New Orleans' Josh Alexander collected two hits, including a three-run double in the third, and four RBIs. Brennan Lambert amassed two hits and three runs scored. Bryan Broussard scored three runs.
Taylor Helmke led Columbus with three hits. Joaquin Gutierrez, Drew Salinas and Sebastian Silva each contributed two hits.
