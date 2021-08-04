CRESSON – Darmany Rivas pitched eight shutout innings as New Brunswick Matrix punched its ticket into the AAABA Tournament quarterfinals with a 9-1 win over Altoona Cumming Motors at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra Smith Field.
Rivas allowed five hits and struck out seven.
New Brunswick scored six runs on six hits in the top of the third inning and coasted the rest of the way. Gianni Marano went 3-for-5 for Matrix (2-1), while Christian Petriello collected two hits and two RBIs. Frankie Sanchez and Andrew Schmid also recorded two hits.
Kevin Lechner and Colton Burd came up with two hits apiece for Altoona.
