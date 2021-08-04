ST. MICHAEL - The Philadelphia Bandits finished Pool B play with a resounding 22-0 victory over Zanesville shortened to seven innings on Wednesday because of the 10-run rule at Forest Hills High School.
Philadelphia (3-0) outscored its first three opponents 48-0 and will meet Martella’s Pharmacy, an 8-6 winner over Columbus, in a quarterfinal on Thursday.
Owen Petrich went 4-for-6 with three doubles, four runs scored and four RBIs. Phil Stahl replaced an injured Eric Marasheski and finished 4-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Anthony Bruno added three hits and two RBIs. Ten different players ended up with hits, which included seven with two or more knocks and six with two or more RBIs.
Ben Spadea and Nick D’Apolito combined on a one-hit shutout.
Philadelphia scored three runs each in the first three innings and added nine in the fourth.
Ryan Rusnak singled in the second inning for Zaneville’s lone hit. The Junior Pioneers finished 0-3.
