Sparked by a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning, and a game-ending home run by Jared Singletary in the seventh, the New Orleans Boosters opened defense of their 2019 AAABA Tournament championship with a 12-2 mercy-rule-shortened victory over Johnstown-2 franchise Martella’s Pharmacy on Monday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The two clubs had met in the previous two tournament finals, splitting the meetings. Opening Pool A play on Monday, the Boosters (1-0, plus-10 run differential) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Christian Westcott single and never looked back.
Boosters pitcher Carson Lore went the distance, striking out eight while allowing two runs on seven hits.
Those Martella’s Pharmacy runs happened in the second and third innings as Brett Morris doubled off the screen in left field and scored two batters later when Philip Dull also sent a Lore offering off the screen.
Martella’s pitcher Jared Dowey singled and later scored on Jake Felton’s base hit in the third inning.
After the Felton knock, Martella’s Pharmacy only picked up two more hits against Lore.
While Lore was keeping the Johnstown-2 club at bay, built a 5-2 lead through four innings before putting the game out of reach in the fifth with a six-run outburst on seven hits – all off Dowey. Nick Lorio’s two-RBI single highlighted the rally while Brady Faust, Singletary, Josh Alexander and Bryan Broussard also had run-producing at-bats.
Westcott and Singletary each had three hits for New Orleans, which posted 15 total against Martella’s Pharmacy pitching. Brayden Caskey, Lorio, who had four RBIs, and Broussard each had two in the win.
Omar Ward collected two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy, which faces Brooklyn SAYO Grays on Tuesday at noon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
New Orleans draws Columbus in its Tuesday Pool A contest at Forest Hills High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.